Watching Super Bowl 2024? All your questions answered

How-to
By Aatif Sulleyman
published

Swot up on all things Super Bowl before the big game

Super Bowl 2024 poster with QBs Purdy and Mahomes
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire )

Whether you're a dyed in the wool Chiefs or 49ers supporter, a neutral NFL fan, a Swiftie or a casual observer looking to find out what the fuss is all about, the Super Bowl is a TV event like no other.

At its heart, it's an American football game, played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on this occasion, the end-of-season decider that crowns the NFL champion, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

From the pre-game and mid-match entertainment to the on- and off-field pageantry, commercials, trailers and celebrity appearances, it's the show of shows – a circus that dominates the front and back pages all week long.

Need to swot up before the action gets underway? Read on as we break down all you need to know before watching Super Bowl 2024, from the game itself to timings, major segments and free live coverage.

Who are the Super Bowl 2024 teams?

The San Francisco 49ers, who last won the Super Bowl in 1995, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have reached three of the previous five Super Bowls, winning two of them.

What colours will the teams be wearing?

Both teams play in red, but as AFC champions, the Chiefs are this year's designated home team (it alternates between the AFC and NFC champions each year). They've chosen to wear red for the 2024 Super Bowl, which means the 49ers will be in their white change strip.

Who's going to win Super Bowl 2024? Odds and predictions

The 49ers are very slim favourites for the 2024 Super Bowl, but the margins are so tight that the Chiefs are pretty much level-pegging. 

While there's no doubting San Francisco's pool of talent, KC have shown time and time again that they have the knack at the business end of the season. Patrick Mahomes is going to do it again.

It might not be pretty but expect the Chiefs to grind down the 49ers.

Where is Super Bowl 2024 being played?

Super Bowl 2024 is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a 65,000-capacity arena that was opened in 2020. It's home to the Las Vegas Raiders (formerly the Oakland Raiders), rivals of both the Chiefs and 49ers.

Who are the Super 2024 head coaches?

The San Francisco 49ers have been coached by Kyle Shanahan since 2017. He's reached the Super Bowl in a coaching capacity twice before, losing on both occasions. 

He was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in 2017, to lose 34-28. And in 2020, his 49ers squandered a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead against the Chiefs, to lose 31-20. 

Those are the two biggest collapses in Super Bowl history.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been coached by Andy Reid since 2013, and they've won two Super Bowls and four AFC Championships under his tutelage.

Chiefs and 49ers head-to-head record

The Chiefs shade the head-to-head 8-7, and they made mincemeat of the 49ers in their most recent encounter, in October 2022. However, the Super Bowl will be their first meeting with Brock Purdy calling the shots for San Francisco.

Are any players missing the Super Bowl?

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney is likely to miss the Super Bowl with a pectoral injury, and defensive end Charles Omenihu is on IR with a knee issue. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Skyy Moore are also dealing with niggles, but are expected to be okay.

For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Oren Burks and defensive lineman Arik Armstead all returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, while defensive tackle Kalia Davis appears to be back to full fitness after an ankle issue.

Chiefs Super Bowl roster

  1. QB Patrick Mahomes
  2. QB Blaine Gabbert
  3. RB Isiah Pacheco
  4. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  5. RB La’Mical Perine
  6. WR Rashee Rice
  7. WR Kadarius Toney
  8. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  9. WR Justin Watson
  10. WR Justyn Ross
  11. WR Richie James
  12. TE Travis Kelce
  13. TE Blake Bell
  14. TE Noah Gray
  15. C Creed Humphrey
  16. G Nick Allegretti
  17. G Trey Smith
  18. G Joe Thuney
  19. OL Mike Caliendo
  20. OL Wanya Morris
  21. OT Lucas Niang
  22. OT Donovan Smith
  23. OT Jawaan Taylor
  24. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
  25. DE Mike Danna
  26. DE Neil Farrell
  27. DE Malik Herring
  28. DE George Karlaftis
  29. DE Charles Omenihu
  30. DE BJ Thompson
  31. DT Chris Jones
  32. DT Tershawn Wharton
  33. LB Nick Bolton
  34. LB Leo Chenal
  35. LB Cole Christiansen
  36. LB Jack Cochrane
  37. LB Willie Gay
  38. LB Darius Harris
  39. LB Drue Tranquill
  40. CB Ekow Boye-Doe
  41. CB Nic Jones
  42. CB Trent McDuffie
  43. CB L’Jarius Sneed
  44. CB Jaylen Watson
  45. CB Joshua Williams
  46. DB Deon Bush
  47. DB Chamari Conner
  48. S Mike Edwards
  49. S Justin Reid
  50. K Harrison Butker
  51. P Tommy Townsend
  52. LS James Winchester

49ers Super Bowl roster

  1. QB Brock Purdy
  2. QB Sam Darnold
  3. QB Brandon Allen
  4. RB Christian McCaffrey
  5. RB Elijah Mitchell
  6. RB Jordan Mason
  7. FB Kyle Juszczyk
  8. WR Deebo Samuel
  9. WR Brandon Aiyuk
  10. WR Jauan Jennings
  11. WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
  12. WR Ronnie Bell
  13. WR Chris Conley
  14. TE George Kittle
  15. TE Charlie Woerner
  16. TE Brayden Willis
  17. OL Aaron Banks
  18. OL Ben Bartch
  19. OL Jake Brendel
  20. OL Spencer Burford
  21. OL Jon Feliciano
  22. OL Colton McKivitz
  23. OL Jaylon Moore
  24. OL Matt Pryor
  25. OT Trent Williams
  26. DL Arik Armstead
  27. DL Nick Bosa
  28. DL Robert Beal Jr
  29. DL Kevin Givens
  30. DL Javon Hargrave
  31. DL Chase Young
  32. DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
  33. DT Javon Kinlaw
  34. LB Oren Burks
  35. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
  36. LB Jalen Graham
  37. LB Dre Greenlaw
  38. LB Randy Gregory
  39. LB Fred Warner
  40. LB Dee Winters
  41. CB Darrell Luter Jr
  42. CB Isaiah Oliver
  43. CB Ambry Thomas
  44. CB Charvarius Ward
  45. CB Samuel Womack III
  46. DB Deommodore Lenoir
  47. S Ji’Ayir Brown
  48. S Tashaun Gipson Sr
  49. S George Odum
  50. S Logan Ryan
  51. K Jake Moody
  52. P Mitch Wishnowsky
  53. LS Taybor Pepper

When does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl 2024 is scheduled to kickoff at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT on Sunday, February 11, which is 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 12 for fans based in Australia.

In most cases, live coverage of the event as a whole will begin 30 minutes ahead of the game. You can get full details on all of the Super Bowl timings here.

Is the Super Bowl on TV everywhere?

Pretty much. If you're looking for a free Super Bowl stream, the game is free-to-air on Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia, and ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. There's also free coverage in Mexico, courtesy of Azteca 7, and in Germany, via RTL and RTL Plus.

In the US, it's being shown on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), and in Canada it's on DAZN, TSN and CTV. You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock your usual service

Super Bowl commercials

For more commercially minded viewers, the Super Bowl is a series of big-budget trailers and ads occasionally interrupted by NFL plays, and as such it's these clips that tend to dominate the online discourse.

Aside from the mildly amusing banking, fast food and insurance fare, expect teasers for Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2 and Twisters – a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster starring Helen Hunt – to be the main attractions. There's usually a major surprise or two on the cards too. Take a look at our pick of the best ever Super Bowl commercials for a flavor of what to expect.

Will there be a Super Bowl 2024 flyover?

The flyover traditionally corresponds with the national anthem, which will be performed immedialy before kickoff. It will be conducted by the US Air Force Demonstration Squadron, nicknamed the Thunderbirds, who are based at the nearby Nellis Air Force Base.

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Multi-Grammy Award-winning country star (and coach on The Voice) Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem. The 68-year-old is likely to take to the field minutes ahead of kickoff.

Who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, which has been extended from 13 to 15 minutes. That's raised hopes that the Yeah singer will be joined on stage by a special guest or two.

Will there be any famous people at Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl is the ultimate event-as-status symbol for celebrities. Add the Las Vegas factor into the equation and it becomes impossible to overstate its pull.

Everyone who's anyone will want to be there – and, most importantly, be spotted there – from Hollywood actors to megastar singers, globe-trotting sports stars and, inevitably, politicians. 

One superstar who's guaranteed one of the best seats in the house is Taylor Swift, whose borderline sickening relationship with Travis Kelce has grown the NFL's audience significantly.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.