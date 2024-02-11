Watching Super Bowl 2024? All your questions answered

Whether you're a dyed in the wool Chiefs or 49ers supporter, a neutral NFL fan, a Swiftie or a casual observer looking to find out what the fuss is all about, the Super Bowl is a TV event like no other.

At its heart, it's an American football game, played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on this occasion, the end-of-season decider that crowns the NFL champion, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

From the pre-game and mid-match entertainment to the on- and off-field pageantry, commercials, trailers and celebrity appearances, it's the show of shows – a circus that dominates the front and back pages all week long.

Need to swot up before the action gets underway? Read on as we break down all you need to know before watching Super Bowl 2024, from the game itself to timings, major segments and free live coverage.

Who are the Super Bowl 2024 teams?

The San Francisco 49ers, who last won the Super Bowl in 1995, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have reached three of the previous five Super Bowls, winning two of them.

What colours will the teams be wearing?

Both teams play in red, but as AFC champions, the Chiefs are this year's designated home team (it alternates between the AFC and NFC champions each year). They've chosen to wear red for the 2024 Super Bowl, which means the 49ers will be in their white change strip.

Who's going to win Super Bowl 2024? Odds and predictions

The 49ers are very slim favourites for the 2024 Super Bowl, but the margins are so tight that the Chiefs are pretty much level-pegging.

While there's no doubting San Francisco's pool of talent, KC have shown time and time again that they have the knack at the business end of the season. Patrick Mahomes is going to do it again.

It might not be pretty but expect the Chiefs to grind down the 49ers.

Where is Super Bowl 2024 being played?

Super Bowl 2024 is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a 65,000-capacity arena that was opened in 2020. It's home to the Las Vegas Raiders (formerly the Oakland Raiders), rivals of both the Chiefs and 49ers.

Who are the Super 2024 head coaches?

The San Francisco 49ers have been coached by Kyle Shanahan since 2017. He's reached the Super Bowl in a coaching capacity twice before, losing on both occasions.

He was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in 2017, to lose 34-28. And in 2020, his 49ers squandered a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead against the Chiefs, to lose 31-20.

Those are the two biggest collapses in Super Bowl history.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been coached by Andy Reid since 2013, and they've won two Super Bowls and four AFC Championships under his tutelage.

Chiefs and 49ers head-to-head record

The Chiefs shade the head-to-head 8-7, and they made mincemeat of the 49ers in their most recent encounter, in October 2022. However, the Super Bowl will be their first meeting with Brock Purdy calling the shots for San Francisco.

Are any players missing the Super Bowl?

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney is likely to miss the Super Bowl with a pectoral injury, and defensive end Charles Omenihu is on IR with a knee issue. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Skyy Moore are also dealing with niggles, but are expected to be okay.

For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Oren Burks and defensive lineman Arik Armstead all returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, while defensive tackle Kalia Davis appears to be back to full fitness after an ankle issue.

Chiefs Super Bowl roster

QB Patrick Mahomes QB Blaine Gabbert RB Isiah Pacheco RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB La’Mical Perine WR Rashee Rice WR Kadarius Toney WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Justin Watson WR Justyn Ross WR Richie James TE Travis Kelce TE Blake Bell TE Noah Gray C Creed Humphrey G Nick Allegretti G Trey Smith G Joe Thuney OL Mike Caliendo OL Wanya Morris OT Lucas Niang OT Donovan Smith OT Jawaan Taylor DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Mike Danna DE Neil Farrell DE Malik Herring DE George Karlaftis DE Charles Omenihu DE BJ Thompson DT Chris Jones DT Tershawn Wharton LB Nick Bolton LB Leo Chenal LB Cole Christiansen LB Jack Cochrane LB Willie Gay LB Darius Harris LB Drue Tranquill CB Ekow Boye-Doe CB Nic Jones CB Trent McDuffie CB L’Jarius Sneed CB Jaylen Watson CB Joshua Williams DB Deon Bush DB Chamari Conner S Mike Edwards S Justin Reid K Harrison Butker P Tommy Townsend LS James Winchester

49ers Super Bowl roster

QB Brock Purdy QB Sam Darnold QB Brandon Allen RB Christian McCaffrey RB Elijah Mitchell RB Jordan Mason FB Kyle Juszczyk WR Deebo Samuel WR Brandon Aiyuk WR Jauan Jennings WR Ray-Ray McCloud III WR Ronnie Bell WR Chris Conley TE George Kittle TE Charlie Woerner TE Brayden Willis OL Aaron Banks OL Ben Bartch OL Jake Brendel OL Spencer Burford OL Jon Feliciano OL Colton McKivitz OL Jaylon Moore OL Matt Pryor OT Trent Williams DL Arik Armstead DL Nick Bosa DL Robert Beal Jr DL Kevin Givens DL Javon Hargrave DL Chase Young DT Sebastian Joseph-Day DT Javon Kinlaw LB Oren Burks LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Jalen Graham LB Dre Greenlaw LB Randy Gregory LB Fred Warner LB Dee Winters CB Darrell Luter Jr CB Isaiah Oliver CB Ambry Thomas CB Charvarius Ward CB Samuel Womack III DB Deommodore Lenoir S Ji’Ayir Brown S Tashaun Gipson Sr S George Odum S Logan Ryan K Jake Moody P Mitch Wishnowsky LS Taybor Pepper

When does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl 2024 is scheduled to kickoff at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT on Sunday, February 11, which is 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 12 for fans based in Australia.

In most cases, live coverage of the event as a whole will begin 30 minutes ahead of the game. You can get full details on all of the Super Bowl timings here.

Is the Super Bowl on TV everywhere?

Pretty much. If you're looking for a free Super Bowl stream, the game is free-to-air on Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia, and ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. There's also free coverage in Mexico, courtesy of Azteca 7, and in Germany, via RTL and RTL Plus.

In the US, it's being shown on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), and in Canada it's on DAZN, TSN and CTV. You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock your usual service.

Super Bowl commercials

For more commercially minded viewers, the Super Bowl is a series of big-budget trailers and ads occasionally interrupted by NFL plays, and as such it's these clips that tend to dominate the online discourse.

Aside from the mildly amusing banking, fast food and insurance fare, expect teasers for Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2 and Twisters – a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster starring Helen Hunt – to be the main attractions. There's usually a major surprise or two on the cards too. Take a look at our pick of the best ever Super Bowl commercials for a flavor of what to expect.

Will there be a Super Bowl 2024 flyover?

The flyover traditionally corresponds with the national anthem, which will be performed immedialy before kickoff. It will be conducted by the US Air Force Demonstration Squadron, nicknamed the Thunderbirds, who are based at the nearby Nellis Air Force Base.

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Multi-Grammy Award-winning country star (and coach on The Voice) Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem. The 68-year-old is likely to take to the field minutes ahead of kickoff.

Who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, which has been extended from 13 to 15 minutes. That's raised hopes that the Yeah singer will be joined on stage by a special guest or two.

Will there be any famous people at Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl is the ultimate event-as-status symbol for celebrities. Add the Las Vegas factor into the equation and it becomes impossible to overstate its pull.

Everyone who's anyone will want to be there – and, most importantly, be spotted there – from Hollywood actors to megastar singers, globe-trotting sports stars and, inevitably, politicians.

One superstar who's guaranteed one of the best seats in the house is Taylor Swift, whose borderline sickening relationship with Travis Kelce has grown the NFL's audience significantly.