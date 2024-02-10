Where to watch Super Bowl 2024 — live streams and TV channels

Where to watch Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 pits the Chiefs against the 49ers in a mouth-watering matchup of opponents that could hardly be more different. While Kansas City are eyeing their third title in six seasons, San Francisco will quench a 29-year drought if they get their hands on the trophy.

CBS has the Super Bowl coverage this year. It's free-to-air on Channel 7 in Australia and also in the UK on and ITV1. You can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your usual service.

The regular season was tough going for the Chiefs, but they've been far and away the most impressive team in the playoffs. This is only his sixth season as a starter, but Patrick Mahomes has reached the Super Bowl in four of them. Win this and the Chiefs will become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady's Patriots in 2005.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream on Sunday, February 11 Time 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT (Mon) TV channel: CBS (US) / ITV (UK) FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) | ITVX (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The 49ers are led by Brock Purdy, whose story is the stuff of fairytales. Selected dead last in the 2022 draft and derided as Mr Irrelevant, he started last season as the team's third-choice quarterback but made an instant and seismic impact when he was eventually called upon.

He might have even led them to last year's Super Bowl were it not for an injury, and the contract he's on means the 49ers have been able to build the deepest roster in the NFL. Mahomes earned more in one game than Purdy stands to all season.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on?

As one of the most-watched live events of the year, everyone wants a piece of the Super Bowl, and many countries it's being shown on multiple channels.

In the US, for instance, viewers can choose between CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus. In Canada the game will be on TSN, CTV and DAZN. In the UK, the Super Bowl is shown on ITV, Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass; and fans in Australia can choose between Channel 7, ESPN, Kayo Sports and NFL Game Pass.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 without cable?

You don't need an expensive cable package in order to tune into Super Bowl 2024.

In the US, both CBS and Nickelodeon are carried by Fubo, a comprehensive OTT streaming service. Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

You're not in the clutches of cable in Canada either, where the Super Bowl is being live streamed on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer!

You can also live stream the game on TSN Plus, which costs $8.99 per month plus tax.

Super Bowl streaming options

The Super Bowl is also being live streamed on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month, and it offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard.

And in some countries around the world, completely free Super Bowl live stream coverage is available. More on these just below.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl for free?

One of the best things about the Super Bowl is that it's available to watch for free in lots of places. One thing to bear in mind though, is that Super Bowl coverage outside the US won't show the ads.

Super Bowl free-to-air TV coverage

The Super Bowl has traditionally been shown on free-to-air TV in the UK, Australia, Mexico and Germany, and that hasn't changed for 2024. It's perhaps no coincidence that the NFL now has an enormous following in all four countries.

UK – ITV

Australia – Channel 7

Mexico – Azteca 7

Germany – RTL

Super Bowl 2024 free live streams

Best of all each of the free-to-air channels listed above are available to live stream too.

What that means is if you're based in the UK, Australia, Mexico or Germany but you're abroad right now, you don't have to miss out on the free coverage you'd be getting at home. All you need is a good VPN.

Watch Super Bowl 2024 from anywhere

Geo-blocking makes it tricky to watch your usual Super Bowl 2024 live stream when you're away from home but you can get round that problem with a VPN. A VPN can make it appear as if you're in any country you choose.

That means you can watch your free live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for the Super Bowl...

EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Watch your Super Bowl stream with Nord VPN We have an exclusive deal from NordVPN for anyone wanting to watch the Super Bowl live stream from anywhere and securely too. Get NordVPN Ultimate: 69% off + a $30 Uber Eats voucher free NordVPN is one of our favorite VPNs and comes in at bargain price of $6.39 a month, but you'll also get a $30 Uber Eats voucher absolutely free. What better way to get your Super Bowl snacks? It's all in celebration of NordVPN's 12th birthday. 🏈 Add code FUTURE69 to get an additional 5% off, dropping the price to $6.07 a month. NordVPN has a suite of privacy-enhancing tools and the fact that it can unblock ITVX, 7Plus and more makes it really handy for watching Super Bowl 2024. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee to make sure you're 100% satisfied with the service, plus 24/7 customer support for anything you need. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch any Super Bowl 2024 stream with a VPN

Step 1: Sign up to NordVPN and bag the deal and Uber Eats vouchers

Step 2: Fire up the VPN on your device and choose the location of your chosen stream, eg: 'Australia'.

Step 3: Head over to your chosen service, eg: 7Plus, and watch Super Bowl 2024 for free!