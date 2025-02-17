How to watch We Beat The Dream Team online: live stream basketball documentary from anywhere

When the USA put together a team including Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, their route to gold seemed assured. Only one team managed to beat them in the process. Here's how to watch We Beat The Dream Team online and from anywhere.

The 1992 Dream Team is perhaps the greatest basketball team ever assembled. With major stars including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird on side, this group was tasked with winning gold at the Barcelona Olympics.

While their eventual glory is well known, We Beat The Dream Team tells the story of how a group of college basketball players, tasked with getting the team into shape, beat them in the process and helped set off a chain of events that would lead Jordan and co to greatness.

Created by TNT Sports and HBO Sports Documentaries, this is required watching for basketball fans all over the globe, as we explain in our guide to how to watch We Beat The Dream Team online now.

We Beat The Dream Team key cast

Grant Hill. Self.

Chris Webber. Self.

Penny Hardaway. Self.

Bobby Hurley. Self.

Jamal Mashburn. Self.

We Beat The Dream Team participants:

1992 USA Select Team players Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, Bobby Hurley, Jamal Mashburn, Allan Houston, and Rodney Rogers; USA Select Team coach Roy Williams; Dream Team player Christian Laettner; Dream Team assistant coach Mike Krzyzewski; 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team players Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton; and 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team head coach Steve Kerr.