How to watch Tokyo Marathon 2025: live streams for race, start time

How-to
By
published

Tokyo Marathon broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Benson Kipruto from Kenya wins the Elite men&#039;s race of the Tokyo Marathon on March 3, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.
(Image credit: Photo by David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch the Tokyo Marathon as 169 elite runners lead a field of more than 38,000 people through the streets of the Japanese capital. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Tokyo Marathon from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Tokyo Marathon 2025 Quick Guide

Date and times

  • Date: Sunday, March 2
  • Start time (Elite): 12.10am GMT / 11.10pm AEDT / 7.10pm ET (Sat) / 4.10pm PT (Sat)

Best free stream

FREE Tokyo Marathon live stream broadcasters

You can watch Tokyo Marathon 2025 for FREE on RTVE in Spain.

Unblock geo-restrictions: Use a VPN to watch Tokyo Marathon 2025 for free on your usual streaming service above if you're away from Spain.

Use a VPN to watch any Tokyo Marathon 2025 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual New York Marathon free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the US

If you want to watch the Tokyo Marathon in the US, coverage is available to stream on FloSports.. A subscription to the streaming service costs $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

Outside the US? If you want to watch whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the UK

Live coverage of the 2025 Tokyo Marathon will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

If you don't get TNT Sports via your TV package, you can take out a standalone subscription on Discovery+.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

Not at home and want to use your usual platform to watch the Tokyo Marathon? Try using NordVPN.

Can you watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, it looks like the Tokyo Marathon hasn't made the cut in Australia.

If you're visiting Australia from somewhere where the race is on, you can use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into your usual coverage from home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Tokyo Marathon is being shown on FloSports. . A subscription to the streaming service costs $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

If you're not at home and find yourself blocked from you Flo subscription, NordVPN should help you to access the stream from anywhere.

Can I watch the Tokyo Marathon 2025 for free?

When is the 2025 Tokyo Marathon?

The 2025 Tokyo Marathon takes place on Sunday, March 2.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Ryan Rickelton of South Africa celebrates ahead of South Africa vs England

South Africa vs England live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)
Charli XCX on the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2024 wearing a long colorful dress

How to watch Brit Awards 2025 online from anywhere and for free
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing

The latest Google Pixel 9a leak may have revealed all the official wallpapers
See more latest