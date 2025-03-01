How to watch Tokyo Marathon 2025: live streams for race, start time

Watch the Tokyo Marathon as 169 elite runners lead a field of more than 38,000 people through the streets of the Japanese capital. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Tokyo Marathon from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Tokyo Marathon live stream▼ The 2025 Marathon Majors Series gets underway in Japan with the 18th running of the Tokyo Marathon. Traditionally attracting a strong field of elite athletes, this year is no exception. In the men’s race, Kenya’s Benson Kipruto will bid to defend his title but will face fierce competition from the likes of Ugandan middle-distance superstar Joshua Cheptegei and two-time winner Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia. The women’s race is also shaping up to be hugely exciting as the last three winners of the event will line up in Tokyo. Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede triumphed last year, Ethiopia’s Rosemary Wanjiru was the winner in 2023 and former world record holder Brigid Kosgei (also of Ethiopia) won in 2022. Adding extra intrigue is the fact that another former world record holder will be in action as the 51-year-old Paula Radclife attempts to roll back the years. Here's where to watch the Tokyo Marathon 2025 online from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Tokyo Marathon 2025 Quick Guide Date and times Date: Sunday, March 2

Start time (Elite): 12.10am GMT / 11.10pm AEDT / 7.10pm ET (Sat) / 4.10pm PT (Sat) Best free stream RTVE Play (Spain)

FREE Tokyo Marathon live stream broadcasters

You can watch Tokyo Marathon 2025 for FREE on RTVE in Spain.

Watch FREE on RTVE Play – Spain

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the US

If you want to watch the Tokyo Marathon in the US, coverage is available to stream on FloSports.. A subscription to the streaming service costs $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in the UK

Live coverage of the 2025 Tokyo Marathon will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

If you don't get TNT Sports via your TV package, you can take out a standalone subscription on Discovery+.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

Can you watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, it looks like the Tokyo Marathon hasn't made the cut in Australia.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Tokyo Marathon is being shown on FloSports. . A subscription to the streaming service costs $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

Can I watch the Tokyo Marathon 2025 for free? Free Tokyo Marathon 2025 coverage is available in Spain via RTVE Play. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Tokyo Marathon free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2025 Tokyo Marathon? The 2025 Tokyo Marathon takes place on Sunday, March 2.