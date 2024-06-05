How to watch Taskmasterclass online and from anywhere

How to watch Taskmasterclass

Taskmaster season 17 may have ended, but there’s no rest for Lord Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne. The pair return with Taskmasterclass, a special behind the scenes series, arriving Thursday, June 6. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Taskmasterclass online and from wherever you are in the world.

Taskmasterclass promises to pull back the curtain on the long-running game show, answering fans' burning questions about how exactly such a bonkers show is put together. Davies and Horne are set to narrate the show, which will also be full of interviews with previous contestants such as Ed Gamble, Jo Brand and Morgana Robinson.

The hour-long episodes will be based around a theme each week, with episode one looking at “whether there is any point to the seemingly pointless tasks”. We will also get an insight in to the unique minds that think up the tasks and if what we see on screen is a true reflection of the contestants' attempts.

With season 18 already filmed and Junior Taskmaster on the way, now is a great time to be a fan of the silly and hilarious game show, so keep reading as we explain how to watch Taskmasterclass live streams from absolutely anywhere and for free.

How to watch Taskmasterclass free online

How to watch the Taskmasterclass FREE in the UK

Taskmasterclass starts on Channel 4 on Thursday, June 6 at 9pm BST, with episodes going out at the same time each week. It’s free to watch live and on catch-up via Channel 4 although you should have a valid TV licence. It's a free service, but you can upgrade to the premium tier for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows. For Taskmaster fans, that's also where you'll find Taskmaster season 16 plus international versions from New Zealand and Sweden, the Champion of Champions and New Year's Treat specials and the family-friendly 'bleeped' edition of the show. The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Taskmasterclass from anywhere

How to watch Taskmasterclass online from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Taskmasterclass, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Taskmasterclass from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Taskmasterclass around the world

Can I watch the Taskmasterclass in other countries?

Globally, regular episodes of Taskmaster land on the show's YouTube channel for free 24 hours after their Channel 4 debut. There's no word yet on whether Taskmasterclass will air there too, but if it does find a home outside the UK, that's where you're likely to find it.

If you're keen for more Taskmaster in your life, the franchise also has it's own streaming service which gets you access to the UK series (including the latest season 17) and international versions ad-free for $5.99 a month (after a 7-day free trial).

UK citizens travelling internationally looking to watch Taskmasterclass on Channel 4 can use a VPN to access the streaming service as they usually would.

Taskmasterclass episode guide

At present it's unclear how many episodes Taskmasterclass will consist of. The usual seasons of Taskmaster are ten episodes, although we'd expect a shorter run for the behind the scenes series. We'll update our episode guide when we know more.

Episode 1: "What's the Point" – Thursday, June 6

What you need to know about Taskmasterclass

When is Taskmasterclass out? Taskmasterclass will air Thursdays at 9 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 8 am AEDT (Fri) on Channel 4 and its free streaming service in the UK, starting June 6.