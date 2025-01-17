Raducanu vs Swiatek live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2025 match online

The Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek live stream is arguably the biggest match on paper of the third-round matches at the 2025 Australian Open. Below we have all the information on how to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and FREE streams.

For Raducanu, getting properly fit has been vital to her uptick in form over the past six months. The 2021 US Open champion has struggled with wrist and shoulder injuries since that bravura first Grand Slam title, but is now back in the top 100 and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last. She beat 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in two tiebreaks in round one, then good friend Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. She's promised to come out all guns blazing against an opponent she's never beaten, but has always been competitive.

At 23, Swiatek is only a year Raducanu's senior but the Pole vastly outweighs the Brit in experience. The second seed has won four of the last five French Open titles through a mixture of incredible movement on the clay and supreme endurance, but hasn't always performed her best on hard courts where she can't slide into shots. Swiatek has, however, impressed so far in Melbourne and has reached the third round for the loss of just nine games. If anyone can send back the shot-making onslaught she's expecting to face, it's Swiatek.

Here's where to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live stream at the 2025 Australian Open online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Raducanu vs Swiatek Quick Guide Date Event date: Saturday, January 18

Start: 7.30pm ET (Fri) / 4.30pm PT (Fri) / 12.30am GMT / 11.30am AEDT Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

FREE Raducanu vs Swiatek live stream broadcaster

You can watch the Raducanu vs Swiatek live stream for free with English-language commentary on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. 9Now will be showing over 300 hours of the Australian Open 2025, including exhibition and qualifying match, so it's a great option for those who don't want to pay to watch the tennis Down Under.

In the US, there's also the option of signing up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel to catch some of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends.

Use a VPN to watch any Raducanu vs Swiatek stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Raducanu vs Swiatek at the Australian Open 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams in the US

The Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States. It starts at 7.30pm / 4.30pm on Friday evening.

ESPN's streaming service is set to host live streams of every Australian Open 2025 match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.

ESPN Plus currently costs $11.99 per month, though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the Australian Open, then ESPN and ESPN2 will provide coverage.

If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNEWS.

The Australian Open 2025 is also set to be available on the Tennis Channel in the US, too. Download the Tennis Channel app or visit the website to start streaming on your preferred device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek live streams in the UK and Europe

It's a near clean sweep of broadcasters for Raducanu vs Swiatek across Europe, with Eurosport holding the broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025.

Live coverage will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's tennis coverage will set you back £6.99 / €6.99 per month. The package includes year-round tennis streams as well as other live sports including snooker, cycling, motorsports and more.

In the UK only, a 'premium' subscription also includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP). It costs an additional £30.99 per month. It starts at 12.30am GMT, so get the coffee brewing if you're going to pull an all-nighter.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Australian Open 2025 broadcast rights, including Raducanu vs Swiatek, across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Raducanu vs Swiatek broadcasters by region

