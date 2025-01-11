Australian Open 2025: how to watch, live streams, schedule, seeds

Watch the 2025 Australian Open as the world’s top tennis talent descend on Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch Australian Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Jannik Sinner will start as a big favorite in the men's singles as the world number one defends his title after coming from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 final at Melbourne Park. The Italian was imperious on hard courts last season, winning both Grand Slams and the ATP Finals on the surface.

The 23-year-old's biggest threat is again likely to come from Carlos Alcaraz, for whom the Aussie is the only major the Spaniard is yet to win in his nascent career. That Alcaraz has never gone beyond the last eight is an area to improve. Novak Djokovic, beaten by Sinner in a semi-final classic 12 months ago, will have a new coach in his corner in 2025. Three-time slam winner Andy Murray, a frequent final foe of his now charge in Melbourne, provides genuine intrigue after Djokovic failed to win a slam for the first time in seven years in 2024. As wild cards go, look no further than the return of home favorite Nick Kyrgios.

In the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka is chasing her third Australian Open title in a row. The Belarusian will start as an overwhelming favorite after winning in Melbourne and at the US Open last year to end the year as world number one. Starting 2025 by winning the Brisbane International was an ominous start for the 26-year-old's rivals.

The player Sabalenka usurped atop the rankings was Iga Swiatek, who started the new season with some impressive displays at the United Cup. The four-time French Open champion isn't always at home on the quicker hard courts but the Pole's movement is such that she's a danger in any tournament. Plenty of wise money will go on Coco Gauff, who beat Swiatek in the women's singles rubber at the United Cup final. The American loves the hard courts and is one to watch.

Elsewhere, Katie Boulter will be seeded in Australia for the first time after her breakout 2024, while the Brit's fiancee Alex de Minaur will be certain to have the home crowd on his side as the eighth seed seeks a first Grand Slam crown.

Here's where to watch 2025 Australian Open live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Australian Open 2025 tennis Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: Jan 12 – 26, 2025

Daily start: 7pm ET / 12am BST

Finals dates: January 25 and 26 Best free stream 9Now (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Australian Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

You can watch the Australian Open 2025 for free with English-language commentary on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. 9Now will be showing over 300 hours of the event, including exhibition and qualifying match, so it's a great option for those who don't want to pay to watch the tennis Down Under.

In the US, there's also the option of signing up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel to catch some of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends.

9Now – Australia (Use VPN when abroad)

Tennis Channel – US (7-day trial)

Use a VPN to watch any Australian Open 2025 stream

How to watch Australian Open 2025 live streams in the US

The Australian Open live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States.

ESPN's streaming service is set to host live streams of every match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.

ESPN Plus currently costs $11.99 per month, though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the Australian Open, then ESPN and ESPN2 will provide coverage.

If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNNEWs.

The Australian Open 2025 is also set to be available on the Tennis Channel in the US, too. Download the Tennis Channel app or visit the website to start streaming on your preferred device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How to watch Australian Open 2025 live streams in the UK and Europe

It's a near clean sweep of broadcasters for the Australian Open 2025 across Europe, with Eurosport holding the broadcasting rights to the tennis event.

Live coverage will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's tennis coverage will set you back £6.99 / €6.99 per month. The package includes year-round tennis streams as well as other live sports including snooker, cycling, motorsports and more.

In the UK only, a 'premium' subscription also includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP). It costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Australian Open 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Australian Open broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more tennis streams▼ The Australian Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports. Residents of the following African countries can watch Australian Open 2025 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Australian Open 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. In Chad, you can watch on both BeIn and SuperSport.

Americas

Click to see more tennis streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast the Australian Open 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The Australian Open broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch Australian Open 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Australian Open streams▼ The Australian Open broadcast rights for Europe come courtesy of Eurosport. Residents of the following countries can watch Australian Open 2024 live streams via Eurosport. Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vatican

Asia

Click to see more Australian Open streams▼ China State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2025 Australian Open. Hong Kong BeIn Sports will show coverage of the 2025 Australian Open. India The 2025 Australian Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Japan WOWOW has the rights to show Australian Open live streams in Japan. Pakistan The 2025 Australian Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for the 2025 Australian Open. South Korea You can also watch the 2025 Australian Open on CJ ENM in South Korea.

Oceania

Click to see more Australian Open streams▼ Australia Nine Network will have full coverage of the US Open. Viewers can watch live streams for free on 9Now. Paid subscription service, Stan will also provide comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Australian Open. New Zealand Sky Sport will provide coverage of the 2025 Australian Open. Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis Digicel will be showing the Australian Open 2025.

Middle East

Click to see more Australian Open streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Australian Open broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the 2025 Australian Open live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

Who are the seeded players at the Australian Open 2025? Men's and women's seeds Men's seeds 1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Tommy Paul

13. Holger Rune

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Jack Draper

16. Lorenzo Musetti

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Hubert Hurkacz

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Arthur Fils

21. Ben Shelton

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alejandro Tabilo

24. Jiri Lehecka

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Tomas Machac

27. Jordan Thompson

28. Sebastian Baez

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

31. Francisco Cerundolo

32. Flavio Cobolli Women's seeds 1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

11. Paula Badosa

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Mirra Andreeva

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Donna Vekic

19. Madison Keys

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Victoria Azarenka

22. Katie Boulter

23. Magdalena Frech

24. Yulia Putintseva

25. Liudmila Samsonova

26. Ekaterina Alexandrova

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Elina Svitolina

29. Linda Noskova

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Maria Sakkari

32. Dayana Yastremska

What is the Australian Open schedule of play? Sunday, January 12: Men’s and women’s singles first round Monday, January 13: Men’s and women’s singles first round Tuesday, January 14: Men’s and women’s singles first round Wednesday, January 15: Men’s and women’s singles second round Thursday, January 16: Men’s and women’s singles second round Friday, January 17: Men’s and women’s singles third round Saturday, January 18: Men’s and women’s singles third round Sunday, January 19: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round Monday, January 20: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round Tuesday, January 21: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals Wednesday, January 22: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals Thursday, January 23: Women's singles semi-finals Friday, January 24: Men’s singles semi-finals Saturday, January 25: Women’s singles final Sunday, January 26: Men's singles final

Who are the recent Australian Open champions? Recent Australian Open champions Men's champions 2024 – Jannik Sinner

2023 – Novak Djokovic

2022 – Rafael Nadal

2021 – Novak Djokovic

2020 – Novak Djokovic

2019 – Novak Djokovic

2018 – Roger Federer

2017 – Roger Federer

2016 – Novak Djokovic

2015 – Novak Djokovic Women's champions 2024 – Aryna Sabalenka

2023 – Aryna Sabalenka

2022 – Ashleigh Bartey

2021 – Naomi Osaka

2020 – Sofia Kenin

2019 – Naomi Osaka

2018 – Carolina Wozniacki

2017 – Serena Williams

2016 – Angelique Kerber

2015 – Serena Williams