Australian Open 2025: how to watch, live streams, schedule, seeds
Sinner and Sabalenka defend their titles as top seeds
Watch the 2025 Australian Open as the world’s top tennis talent descend on Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam of the year. Below we have all the information on how to watch Australian Open tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.
Jannik Sinner will start as a big favorite in the men's singles as the world number one defends his title after coming from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 final at Melbourne Park. The Italian was imperious on hard courts last season, winning both Grand Slams and the ATP Finals on the surface.
The 23-year-old's biggest threat is again likely to come from Carlos Alcaraz, for whom the Aussie is the only major the Spaniard is yet to win in his nascent career. That Alcaraz has never gone beyond the last eight is an area to improve. Novak Djokovic, beaten by Sinner in a semi-final classic 12 months ago, will have a new coach in his corner in 2025. Three-time slam winner Andy Murray, a frequent final foe of his now charge in Melbourne, provides genuine intrigue after Djokovic failed to win a slam for the first time in seven years in 2024. As wild cards go, look no further than the return of home favorite Nick Kyrgios.
In the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka is chasing her third Australian Open title in a row. The Belarusian will start as an overwhelming favorite after winning in Melbourne and at the US Open last year to end the year as world number one. Starting 2025 by winning the Brisbane International was an ominous start for the 26-year-old's rivals.
The player Sabalenka usurped atop the rankings was Iga Swiatek, who started the new season with some impressive displays at the United Cup. The four-time French Open champion isn't always at home on the quicker hard courts but the Pole's movement is such that she's a danger in any tournament. Plenty of wise money will go on Coco Gauff, who beat Swiatek in the women's singles rubber at the United Cup final. The American loves the hard courts and is one to watch.
Elsewhere, Katie Boulter will be seeded in Australia for the first time after her breakout 2024, while the Brit's fiancee Alex de Minaur will be certain to have the home crowd on his side as the eighth seed seeks a first Grand Slam crown.
Here's where to watch 2025 Australian Open live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Watch Australian Open 2025 tennis Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event dates: Jan 12 – 26, 2025
- Daily start: 7pm ET / 12am BST
- Finals dates: January 25 and 26
Best free stream
- 9Now (Australia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Australian Open 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster
You can watch the Australian Open 2025 for free with English-language commentary on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. 9Now will be showing over 300 hours of the event, including exhibition and qualifying match, so it's a great option for those who don't want to pay to watch the tennis Down Under.
In the US, there's also the option of signing up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel to catch some of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends.
- 9Now – Australia (Use VPN when abroad)
- Tennis Channel – US (7-day trial)
Use a VPN to watch any Australian Open 2025 stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Australian Open 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Australian Open 2025 live streams in the US
The Australian Open live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States.
ESPN's streaming service is set to host live streams of every match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.
ESPN Plus currently costs $11.99 per month, though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.
If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the Australian Open, then ESPN and ESPN2 will provide coverage.
If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNNEWs.
The Australian Open 2025 is also set to be available on the Tennis Channel in the US, too. Download the Tennis Channel app or visit the website to start streaming on your preferred device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
How to watch Australian Open 2025 live streams in the UK and Europe
It's a near clean sweep of broadcasters for the Australian Open 2025 across Europe, with Eurosport holding the broadcasting rights to the tennis event.
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's tennis coverage will set you back £6.99 / €6.99 per month. The package includes year-round tennis streams as well as other live sports including snooker, cycling, motorsports and more.
In the UK only, a 'premium' subscription also includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP). It costs an additional £30.99 per month.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Australian Open 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.
Official Australian Open broadcasters by region
Africa
The Australian Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Australian Open 2025 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Australian Open 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.
In Chad, you can watch on both BeIn and SuperSport.
Americas
- Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast the Australian Open 2025. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.
- Latin America and the Caribbean
The Australian Open broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International.
Residents of the following countries can watch Australian Open 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription.
Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
The Australian Open broadcast rights for Europe come courtesy of Eurosport. Residents of the following countries can watch Australian Open 2024 live streams via Eurosport.
Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vatican
Asia
- China
State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2025 Australian Open.
- Hong Kong
BeIn Sports will show coverage of the 2025 Australian Open.
- India
The 2025 Australian Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
- Japan
WOWOW has the rights to show Australian Open live streams in Japan.
- Pakistan
The 2025 Australian Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.
- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand
BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for the 2025 Australian Open.
- South Korea
You can also watch the 2025 Australian Open on CJ ENM in South Korea.
Oceania
- Australia
Nine Network will have full coverage of the US Open. Viewers can watch live streams for free on 9Now.
Paid subscription service, Stan will also provide comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Australian Open.
- New Zealand
Sky Sport will provide coverage of the 2025 Australian Open.
- Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis
Digicel will be showing the Australian Open 2025.
Middle East
BeIN Sports MENA is the primary Australian Open broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the 2025 Australian Open live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
Who are the seeded players at the Australian Open 2025?
Men's and women's seeds
Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
12. Tommy Paul
13. Holger Rune
14. Ugo Humbert
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Hubert Hurkacz
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils
21. Ben Shelton
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alejandro Tabilo
24. Jiri Lehecka
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Tomas Machac
27. Jordan Thompson
28. Sebastian Baez
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
31. Francisco Cerundolo
32. Flavio Cobolli
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Zheng Qinwen
6. Elena Rybakina
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Emma Navarro
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins
11. Paula Badosa
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Donna Vekic
19. Madison Keys
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Katie Boulter
23. Magdalena Frech
24. Yulia Putintseva
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina
29. Linda Noskova
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Maria Sakkari
32. Dayana Yastremska
What is the Australian Open schedule of play?
Sunday, January 12: Men’s and women’s singles first round
Monday, January 13: Men’s and women’s singles first round
Tuesday, January 14: Men’s and women’s singles first round
Wednesday, January 15: Men’s and women’s singles second round
Thursday, January 16: Men’s and women’s singles second round
Friday, January 17: Men’s and women’s singles third round
Saturday, January 18: Men’s and women’s singles third round
Sunday, January 19: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Monday, January 20: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Tuesday, January 21: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Wednesday, January 22: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Thursday, January 23: Women's singles semi-finals
Friday, January 24: Men’s singles semi-finals
Saturday, January 25: Women’s singles final
Sunday, January 26: Men's singles final
Who are the recent Australian Open champions?
Recent Australian Open champions
Men's champions
2024 – Jannik Sinner
2023 – Novak Djokovic
2022 – Rafael Nadal
2021 – Novak Djokovic
2020 – Novak Djokovic
2019 – Novak Djokovic
2018 – Roger Federer
2017 – Roger Federer
2016 – Novak Djokovic
2015 – Novak Djokovic
Women's champions
2024 – Aryna Sabalenka
2023 – Aryna Sabalenka
2022 – Ashleigh Bartey
2021 – Naomi Osaka
2020 – Sofia Kenin
2019 – Naomi Osaka
2018 – Carolina Wozniacki
2017 – Serena Williams
2016 – Angelique Kerber
2015 – Serena Williams
