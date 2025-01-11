Australian Open LIVE: tennis stream, cheapest deals, schedule, watch every match online, draw

Australian Open 2025 is underway – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly cheapest) way to watch live tennis from Melbourne from 12–26 January.

The first Grand Slam tournament of 2025 featuring defending champion Jannik Sinner is expected to be watched by a global TV audience of 25 million, with over one million fans through the gates over three weeks.

Tennis fans can watch the Australian Open for free on the local 9Now streaming service, and on major sports networks such ESPN and Eurosport, as well as via their respective apps.

Ready to see the world's greatest tennis players on court? Stick with us for all the latest on the Australian Open including the draw, start times and highlights...