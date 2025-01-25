Sinner vs Zverev live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2025 final online for free

The top two men's players in the world meet in the final

Jannik Sinner of Italy in action ahead of the men&#039;s final – Sinner vs Zverev – at the Australian Open 2025
(Image credit: Mark Avellino/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live stream in the 2025 Australian Open final could be a classic as the Italian defends his title against a fresh second seed who enjoyed a semi-final retirement. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sinner vs Zverev tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and FREE streams.

Sinner swept aside Ben Shelton in straight sets in his semi-final, dropping just four games after sneaking a first-set tiebreak. Facing the 23-year-old on a hard court is the modern equivalent of playing Pete Sampras on grass or Rafa Nadal on clay – Sinner won both majors on this surface last year and is now just one win away from defending his Australian crown. Yet he was suffering from cramp against Shelton, so how will his body recover by Sunday?

Zverev will contest his third Grand Slam final and must overcome the mental hurdle of last year's French Open showpiece in which he lost to Carlos Alcaraz after leading two sets to one. The 27-year-old has dropped only two sets en route to the final and will be thankful for the extra recovery time after Novak Djokovic retired hurt just a set into their semi-final. The German second seed holds a 4-2 career advantage over Sinner, but the majority of those wins came before the world number one stormed up the rankings in his annus mirabilis in 2024.

Here's where to watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream at the 2025 Australian Open online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Sinner vs Zverev Quick Guide

Date

  • Event date: Sunday, January 26
  • Start: 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT

Best free stream

FREE Sinner vs Zverev live stream broadcaster

You can watch the Sinner vs Zverev live stream for free with English-language commentary on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. 9Now will be showing over 300 hours of the Australian Open 2025, including exhibition and qualifying matches, so it's a great option for those who don't want to pay to watch the tennis Down Under.

In the US, there's also the option of signing up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel to catch some of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends.

Use a VPN to watch any Sinner vs Zverev stream

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live streams in the US

The Sinner vs Zverev live streams will be shown on ESPN in the States. It starts at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the early hours of Sunday morning, so get the coffee brewing.

ESPN's streaming service hosts live streams of every Australian Open 2025 match across all the courts, so it'll let you watch as much of the action as possible.

ESPN Plus currently costs $11.99 per month, though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

If you don't want to sign up for a streaming service in order to watch the Australian Open, then ESPN and ESPN2 will provide coverage.

If your cable plan doesn't include ESPN2 and ESPNEWS then a few live TV streaming services offer them: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo have both while YouTube TV has ESPN2 and Hulu with Live TV has ESPNEWS.

The Australian Open 2025 is also available on the Tennis Channel in the US, too. Download the Tennis Channel app or visit the website to start streaming on your preferred device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live streams in the UK and Europe

It's a near clean sweep of broadcasters for Sinner vs Zverev across Europe, with Eurosport holding the broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025.

Live coverage will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's tennis coverage will set you back £6.99 / €6.99 per month. The package includes year-round tennis streams as well as other live sports including snooker, cycling, motorsports and more.

In the UK only, a 'premium' subscription also includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP). It costs an additional £30.99 per month. It starts at 12.30am GMT, so get the coffee brewing if you're going to pull an all-nighter.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Australian Open 2025 broadcast rights, including Sinner vs Zverev, across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

