How to watch Premier Padel Finals 2024 – free live streams, schedule for FIP season finale

Watch Premier Padel Finals live streams for free, with the 16 top-ranked men's and women's pairs in action in Barcelona at the season finale. Below we have all the info on how to watch Premier Padel Finals 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

If you're not familiar with padel, rest assured that this ain't pickleball, the torpid new favorite pastime of stuffed suits the world over. Padel is dynamic, a cross between tennis and squash, which combines the scoring system of the former with the wall-pinging chaos of the latter.

As the winners of nine tournaments this season, Spanish duo Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria are the standout contenders in the women's draw, though Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernandez have consistently challenged too. Men's favorites Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia have been even more dominant, hoovering up 14 championships this season, nine of them on the bounce.

Here's where to watch Premier Padel Finals live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Premier Padel Finals Quick Guide Tournament dates Dates: Thu, Dec 19 – Sun, Dec 22 Best free streams Red Bull TV (select countries)

beIN Sports Xtra (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Premier Padel Finals live stream broadcasters

You can watch Premier Padel Finals 2024 for FREE on Red Bull TV in select countries, and on beIN Sports Xtra in the US:

Red Bull TV will show matches everywhere except Switzerland, France, French Overseas Territories, Andorra, Monaco, Haiti, Belgium, Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, Vietnam, Myanmar, Poland, Czech Republic, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Russia (including Donetsk, Crimea and Luhansk) and Slovakia.

Use a VPN to watch Premier Padel Finals 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Premier Padel Finals live streams in the US

In the US, the Premier Padel Finals are being shown on beIN Sports Xtra, the free tier of the streaming service.

As well as the dedicated platform, you can access beIN Sports Xtra for free via Fubo.

In most countries, the Premier Padel Finals are being live streamed for free on Red Bull TV, and this includes the US.

How to watch Premier Padel Finals live streams in the UK

The Premier Padel Finals will be free to watch on Red Bull TV in many countries, including the UK, so this is the destination British viewers should head to.

How to watch Premier Padel Finals live streams in Australia

In Australia the 2024 Premier Padel Finals are being shown on beIN Sports, which costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year, after a 7-day free trial.

However, the tournament is also being live streamed for free on Red Bull TV in Australia, so you don't necessarily have to pay to watch the action.

How to watch Premier Padel Finals live streams from the rest of the world

Algeria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Djibouti, Kuwait, Mauritania, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Chad, Egypt, Iran, Palestine, Iraq, Qatar, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, US, Canada, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, Australia & New Zealand

The Premier Padel Finals are being shown on beIN Sports in select countries across Asia, Europe, MENA, North America and Oceania.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia & Lithuania

Viaplay has the rights to the Premier Padel Finals in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Portugal

The Premier Padel Finals are being shown on Sport TV in Portugal.

Greece

Cosmote has the rights to the Premier Padel Finals in Greece.

Belgium

The Premier Padel Finals are being shown on RTL in Belgium.

Spain

Movistar has the rights to the Premier Padel Finals in Spain.

Italy

The Premier Padel Finals are being shown on Sky in Italy.

France

Canal+ has the rights to the Premier Padel Finals in France.

Select countries

The Premier Padel Finals are being shown for free on Red Bull TV in many countries around the world.

At the time of writing, the action is set to be available in every country that has Red Bull TV, except Switzerland, France, French Overseas Territories, Andorra, Monaco, Haiti, Belgium, Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, Vietnam, Myanmar, Poland, Czech Republic, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Russia (including Donetsk, Crimea and Luhansk) and Slovakia.

Can I watch the 2024 Premier Padel Finals for free? Yes! Viewers worldwide can watch the 2024 Premier Padel Finals for free, courtesy of Red Bull TV in many countries, and beIN Sports Xtra in the US. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When are the 2024 Premier Padel Finals? The 2024 Premier Padel Finals run from Thursday, December 19 to Sunday, December 22.

Premier Padel Finals schedule 2024

What is the Premier Padel Finals 2024 schedule? (All times ET) Thursday, December 19

From 6.30am – Quarter-finals Friday, December 20

From 6.30am – Quarter-finals Saturday, December 21

From 3.30am – Semi-finals Sunday, December 22

From 3.30am – Finals

Can I watch Premier Padel Finals 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Premier Padel Finals on the official FIP social media channels on YouTube (@PadelFlip) and Instagram (@PadelFlip).