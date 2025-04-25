How to watch London Marathon 2025: live stream and TV guide and start time

The 2025 London Marathon live stream will see the world's best distance runners going mile-for-mile as more than 50,000 participants prepare to take part in the UK capital's annual carnival of running. Below we have all the information on how to watch the London Marathon from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free live streams.

It's now been more than two decades since a non-African has won the men's elite race (Khalid Khannouchi in 2002 for trivia fans), and it's unlikely that the vice-like grip enjoyed by Kenyan and Ethiopian runners will be loosened this year. 40-year-old Eliud Kipchoge is back to try and extend his record of four London Marathon crowns, as reigning champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao tries to stop him. Tamirat Tola won Marathon gold at last year's Paris Olympics and will start among the favorites, while Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo is the wildcard as he looks to become his nation's first winner.

The women's race looks equally difficult to call, especially after champion Peres Jepchirchir and world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich both pulled out. It means that Dutch 2023 winner Sifan Hassan will fancy her chances of a repeat, as Ethiopian Tigst Assefa seeks to vanquish the ghosts of her two second-place finishes in London and Paris last year.

Here's how to watch London Marathon 2025 live stream for free wherever you are. We've also detailed Sunday's full race schedule further down the page.

Can I watch London Marathon 2025 for free? The BBC will host the live coverage of the 2025 London Marathon, with live action on its flagship BBC One channels. That means you'll be able to watch the event online live and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV licence. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch any London Marathon 2025 stream

How to watch London Marathon 2025 in the UK: live stream for FREE

As explained above, fans in the UK can watch the 2025 London Marathon for FREE, with action being shown on BBC One. That means you can live stream every minute online via the BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Away from the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad

How to watch London Marathon 2025 live streams in the US

Specialist athletics streamer FloTrack has the rights to show this year's London Marathon in North America. Subscriptions cost $29.99 per month or $150 for a whole year (both USD), and also include coverage of Diamond League, World Athletics Indoor, NCAA, and other events live and on demand.

Alternatively, if you're a Brit abroad who wants to watch their usual Marathon coverage, we'd recommend downloading a VPN and using a UK-based server to watch it on BBC iPlayer as usual.

How to watch London Marathon live streams in the rest of the world

Other confirmed international London Marathon 2025 broadcasters include:

Australia & Canada

Just like in the USA, Aussies and Canadians can watch the 2025 London Marathon on the FloTrack streaming platform.

China, Japan, New Zealand and MENA

The Olympic Channel is set to broadcast live London Marathon coverage in multiple regions around the world, including China, Japan, New Zealand and MENA territories. You'll be able to watch via Olympics.com.

(Image credit: Bikeworldtravel / Shutterstock.com)

What time is the 2025 London Marathon? The 2025 London Marathon live stream starts on Sunday, April 27 at 8.30am BST local time in the UK. That's 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the US and 5.30pm AEST in Australia.

What is the schedule for London Marathon 2025? All start times are BST local time on Sunday, April 27 8.50am – Elite wheelchair race

9.05am – Elite women’s race

9.35am – Elite men's race & mass runners

Can I watch London Marathon 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, the BBC iPlayer app is available on Android and iPhones. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the event's official social media channels: @londonmarathon on Instagram, @LondonMarathon on X, and the London Marathon Facebook page.