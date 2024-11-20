How to watch Night Court season 3 online: live stream the hit sitcom starring Melissa Rauch free from anywhere now
Night Court is back in session!
Watch Night Court season 3 online
All rise for Night Court season 3, with Judge Amy Stone (Melissa Rauch) presiding over more thigh-slapping, gavel-banging courtroom comedy. Airing on NBC and available to stream on Peacock next-day, our guide below explains how to watch Night Court season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
|Time and date: 8.30pm ET/PT – Tues, Nov 19
|TV channel: NBC
|FREE STREAM: CTV (Canada)
|US stream: Peacock | Fubo (free trial)
Night Court season 3: preview
Executive produced by Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) alongside series’ star Rausch (The Big Bang Theory), Judge Amy Stone continues to follow in her father’s footsteps working at a Manhattan night court, hearing the comical charges against a range of defendants as they plead their innocence.
Returning to aid Abby are public defender Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), court clerk Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), and gregarious bailiff Donna (Lacretta). They’ve weathered all kinds of hilarious legal storms including Abby’s arrest for kidnapping a nursing home resident. Now, with Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!) joining the main cast as a career criminal turned prosecutor, and Mayim Balick reuniting with TBBT co-star Rausch in a special guest appearance, we're expecting nothing less than comedy gold.
Ready for more sitcom shenanigans? The following guide will explain everything you need to know about how to watch Night Court season 3 online and stream every episode from anywhere.
How to watch Night Court season 3 online in the US
Order in the court! US viewers can watch Night Court season 3 on NBC every Tuesday from November 19 at 8.30pm ET/PT – airing right after new original sitcom St. Denis Medical – or online with a subscription to Peacock.
Cord-cutters have a few options. Signing up to Peacock Premium at $13.99 / $139.99 per year provides an NBC live stream, so you can watch Night Court season 3 without delay. Don’t mind waiting? A basic Peacock membership ($7.99 a month) offers on-demand access the next day.
Alternatively, there’s Fubo. It offers a more comprehensive line-up, with the entry-level Pro plan costing $79.99 (after your 7-day free trial and a discounted first month at $59.99). Sling TV also provides NBC with the Sling Blue Plan. There are no free trial promos, but the platform is still great value and new subscribers get 50% off their first month.
How to watch Night Court outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when Night Court airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Night Court season 3 from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Night Court season 3 online free in Canada
Canadian viewers can watch Night Court season 3 weekly from Tuesday, November 19 at 8.30pm ET/PT, broadcasting in line with its US release schedule.
Those without cable can watch the NBC sitcom online through the CTV.ca website. The Canada-only service allows you to watch newly broadcast episodes for free for a limited time, and without the need to sign-in first either.
NB: If you've absconded to another country, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.
Can I watch Night Court season 3 online in the UK?
Sadly, Night Court hasn’t been picked by a TV network or streaming service across the pond yet. As soon as it does though, we’ll provide you with the very latest information.
As previously mentioned, if you find yourself abroad then you can simply download a good VPN and continue to stream your favorite shows no matter where you’re currently located.
Can I watch Night Court season 3 online in Australia?
Aussies are in the same boat as UK folks. As of writing, it seems that the NBC’s Night Court revival hasn’t been licensed for broadcast outside of North America. If that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Temporarily left the country? If you’re keen to stream Night Court season 3 but are encountering geo-blocks, a VPN will allow you to change your IP address and continue to enjoy the services you already use back home.
Night Court season 3 trailer
Night Court season 3 episode schedule
Night Court season is expected to have an 18-episode run. However, we expect there to be a mid-season break. The below schedule is based on the information currently available.
- Episode 1: Tuesday, November 19
- Episode 2: Tuesday, November 26
- Episode 3: Tuesday, December 3
- Episode 4: Tuesday, December 10
- Episode 5: Tuesday, December 17
- Episode 6: Tuesday, December 24
- Episode 7: Tuesday, December 31
- Episode 8: Tuesday, January 7
- Episode 9: Tuesday, January 14
- Episode 10: Tuesday, January 21
- Episode 11: Tuesday, January 28
- Episode 12: Tuesday, February 4
- Episode 13: Tuesday, February 11
- Episode 14: Tuesday, February 18
- Episode 15: Tuesday, February 25
- Episode 16: Tuesday, March 4
- Episode 17: Tuesday, March 11
- Episode 18: Tuesday, March 18
St. Denis Medical cast
- Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone
- John Larroquette as Dan Fielding
- Lacretta as Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous
- Nyambi Nyambi as Wyatt Shaw
- Wendie Malick as Julianne Walters
- Gary Anthony Williams as Flobert
- Ryan Hansen as Jake
- Julia Duffy as Susan
Can you watch Night Court season 3 for free?
CTV is the home of Night Court season 3 in Canada, and new episodes will be added to CTV.ca free to stream for a limited time. Meanwhile, the show will air on NBC in the US. NBC is available through streaming services like Sling and FuboTV, the latter of which offers new members a 7-day free trial before they pay anything.
