How to watch St. Denis Medical online: live stream every episode of the new mockumentary comedy series free from anywhere

Watch St. Denis Medical online

Shifting his gaze from hyperstores to hospitals, the creator of Superstore finds humor and heart in the operating room with new mockumentary St. Denis Medical. The series will broadcast on NBC before becoming available next-day on Peacock, and we explain in the following guide how to watch St. Denis Medical online and from anywhere with a VPN.

St. Denis Medical: preview

Created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, who’ve worked on sitcoms Superstore, American Auto, and Emmy-winning The Office, their latest follows the doctors and nurses of an underfunded Oregon hospital and their gut-busting attempts to make a difference in their patients’ lives.

There's a winning ensemble on-call at St. Denis Medical. The ever-delightful Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) stars as hospital director Joyce, hoping to spread cheer rather than E. coli, alongside comedy legend David Alan Grier (Jumanji, In Living Color) as cranky Emergency Department doctor Ron. They're joined by the Golden Globe-nominated Allison Tolman (Fargo), Mekki Leeper as new nurse Matt, and Superstore alumni Kaliko Kauahi and Josh Lawson.

Like the idea of Scrubs meets Abbott Elementary? Then keep reading as we explain how to watch St. Denis Medical online and stream every episode of NBC’s brand-new sitcom from anywhere.

More great TV: how to watch Happy Valley season 3

How to watch St. Denis Medical online in the US

The doctor will see you now. St. Denis Medical debuts on NBC from Tuesday, November 12 at 8pm ET/PT, with a double bill at launch and one episode a week thereafter. Cord-cutters have a few options. Signing up to Peacock Premium at $13.99 / $139.99 per year lets you live stream NBC and watch St. Denis Medical without delay. Don’t mind waiting? A basic Peacock plan ($7.99 a month) offers on-demand access the very next day. Alternatively, there’s FuboTV. It offers a more comprehensive line-up, with the entry-level Pro plan costing $79.99 (after your 7-day free trial and a discounted first month at $59.99). Sling TV also provides NBC with the Sling Blue Plan. There are no free trial promos, but the platform is still great value and new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

How to watch St. Denis Medical outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when St. Denis Medical airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch St. Denis Medical from anywhere.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch St. Denis Medical online free in Canada

CTV has the broadcast rights to St. Denis Medical in the Great North. Premiering on Tuesday, November 12 at 8pm ET/PT with two episodes back to back, the schedule will subsequently air one episode per week. Those without cable can watch St. Denis Medical online through the CTV.ca website. The Canada-only service allows you to watch newly broadcast episodes for free for a limited time, and without the need to sign-in first either. NB: If you've absconded to another country, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.

Can I watch St. Denis Medical online in the UK?

Good news for transatlantic fans! Although there’s no official release date yet, the BBC picked up the rights to air NBC’s mockumentary comedy in the UK. Expect the series to air sometime in 2025, when it will also become available to stream 100% free on BBC iPlayer. As previously mentioned, if you find yourself abroad then you can simply download a good VPN and continue to stream your favorite shows no matter where you’re currently located.

Can I watch St. Denis Medical online in Australia?

At the present time St. Denis Medical hasn’t found a streaming home Down Under. Once we’ve received further information about its Australian broadcast, we’ll be sure to update you here. Temporarily left the country? If you’re keen to stream St. Denis Medical but are encountering geo-blocks, a VPN will allow you to change your IP address and continue to enjoy the services you already use back home.

St. Denis Medical trailer

St. Denis Medical (NBC) Trailer HD - comedy series - YouTube Watch On

St. Denis Medical episode schedule

St. Denis Medical will have an 18-episode run. After the show’s 2-episode premiere, individual instalments will be rolled out weekly; however, we expect there will be a mid-season break around the holidays. The below schedule is based on the information currently available is subject to change.

Episode 1: Tuesday, November 12

Tuesday, November 12 Episode 2: Tuesday, November 12

Tuesday, November 12 Episode 3: Tuesday, November 19

Tuesday, November 19 Episode 4: Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, November 26 Episode 5: Tuesday, December 3

Tuesday, December 3 Episode 6: Tuesday, December 10

Tuesday, December 10 Episode 7: Tuesday, December 17

Tuesday, December 17 Episode 8: Tuesday, December 24

Tuesday, December 24 Episode 9: Tuesday, December 31

Tuesday, December 31 Episode 10: Tuesday, January 7

Tuesday, January 7 Episode 11: Tuesday, January 14

Tuesday, January 14 Episode 12: Tuesday, January 21

Tuesday, January 21 Episode 13: Tuesday, January 28

Tuesday, January 28 Episode 14: Tuesday, February 4

Tuesday, February 4 Episode 15: Tuesday, February 11

Tuesday, February 11 Episode 16: Tuesday, February 18

Tuesday, February 18 Episode 17: Tuesday, February 25

Tuesday, February 25 Episode 18: Tuesday, March 4

St. Denis Medical cast

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce

David Alan Grier as Ron

Allison Tolman as Alex

Josh Lawson as Bruce

Mekki Leeper as Matt

Kahyun Kim as Serena

Kaliko Kauahi as Va

Stephen Schneider as Steve

Nico Santos as Rene

Can you watch St. Denis Medical for free? CTV is the home of St. Denis Medical in Canada, and new episodes will be added to CTV.ca free to stream for a limited time. Additionally, lucky UK viewers will be able to watch St. Denis Medical on BBC iPlayer 100% free too, although it will be some months before it arrives to stream there.