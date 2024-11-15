How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online from anywhere – stream new series for free
A dozen more famous faces are heading into the outback
Watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online
Ant, Dec and a whole lot of creepy crawlies are back, as the 24th series of British TV institution I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to screens on Sunday. UK viewers can catch episodes live and on demand on the free-to-air ITV and ITVX and you can watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Start date: Sunday, November 17
|FREE stream: ITVX (UK)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
As promised, there are no politicians on the show this year. But otherwise, it's business as usual as 12 familiar faces head to the Australian jungle to take part in all manner of stomach-turning Bushtucker Trials. If you somehow haven't seen the show before, expect spiders to be crawled through, snakes to be wrestled and a smorgasbord of kangaroo innards to be eaten.
Among this year's soon-to-be-dirty dozen are Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, McFly singer Danny Jones, boxing hall-of-famer Barry McGuigan and, after radio presenter Sam Thompson's success last year, DJs Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom.
The celebrity making most pre-jungle headlines this year, however, is Coleen Rooney. Wife of retired England football star Wayne Rooney, she's been a fixture of tabloid newspapers over the last few years thanks to her involvement in the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' libel case with Rebekah Vardy.
We’ve got all the information on where to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.
Can I watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 for FREE?
As has always been the case, viewers in the UK can watch series 24 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! completely FREE on ITV1 on TV and its ITVX streaming service online.
Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad. Full details on how follow...
How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when I'm a Celebrity 2024 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch I'm a Celebrity from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online in the UK
Brits can watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 episodes every night of the week at 9pm GMT on ITV1.
It will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform.
Its revamped sister show – I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked – goes out immediately after on ITV2 and will also be available to stream online in the same way on ITVX.
Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.
Can I watch I'm a Celebrity online in the US, Canada or Australia?
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! only airs in the UK, so you won't find it in your TV listings or on streaming services if you're overseas.
That means that the only way that Brits abroad can watch episodes is by using a VPN. We've explained above how to do that and what service we recommend.
I'm a Celebrity 2024 cast
- Alan Halsall – actor
- Barry McGuigan – former boxer
- Coleen Rooney – media personality
- Danny Jones – musician
- Dean McCullough – radio presenter
- GK Barry – social media personality
- Jane Moore – journalist and TV panellist
- Melvin Odoom – TV and radio presenter
- Oti Mabuse – dancer
- Tulisa – singer
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.