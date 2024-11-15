How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online from anywhere – stream new series for free

Watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online

Ant, Dec and a whole lot of creepy crawlies are back, as the 24th series of British TV institution I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to screens on Sunday. UK viewers can catch episodes live and on demand on the free-to-air ITV and ITVX and you can watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: Sunday, November 17 FREE stream: ITVX (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

As promised, there are no politicians on the show this year. But otherwise, it's business as usual as 12 familiar faces head to the Australian jungle to take part in all manner of stomach-turning Bushtucker Trials. If you somehow haven't seen the show before, expect spiders to be crawled through, snakes to be wrestled and a smorgasbord of kangaroo innards to be eaten.

Among this year's soon-to-be-dirty dozen are Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, McFly singer Danny Jones, boxing hall-of-famer Barry McGuigan and, after radio presenter Sam Thompson's success last year, DJs Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom.

The celebrity making most pre-jungle headlines this year, however, is Coleen Rooney. Wife of retired England football star Wayne Rooney, she's been a fixture of tabloid newspapers over the last few years thanks to her involvement in the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' libel case with Rebekah Vardy.

We’ve got all the information on where to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when I'm a Celebrity 2024 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch I'm a Celebrity from anywhere.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 online in the UK

Brits can watch I'm a Celebrity 2024 episodes every night of the week at 9pm GMT on ITV1. It will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform. Its revamped sister show – I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked – goes out immediately after on ITV2 and will also be available to stream online in the same way on ITVX. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity online in the US, Canada or Australia?

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! only airs in the UK, so you won't find it in your TV listings or on streaming services if you're overseas.

That means that the only way that Brits abroad can watch episodes is by using a VPN. We've explained above how to do that and what service we recommend.

I'm a Celebrity 2024 cast

Alan Halsall – actor

Barry McGuigan – former boxer

Coleen Rooney – media personality

Danny Jones – musician

Dean McCullough – radio presenter

GK Barry – social media personality

Jane Moore – journalist and TV panellist

Melvin Odoom – TV and radio presenter

Oti Mabuse – dancer

Tulisa – singer