NBA All-Star Game live stream 2025: how to watch online from anywhere, teams, schedule

Watch NBA All-Star Game 2025

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will give fans the chance to watch some of the biggest names in basketball compete in a new tournament format. Below we have all the start times and how to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.

Date and time Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco

Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) Best streams UK – Discovery+/TNT Sports

US – TNT/TruTV via Sling TV/DirecTV Stream

Use Surfshark VPN to watch from anywhere

For the first time ever, the NBA All-Star Game has become a three-game tournament between four teams. Three teams of eight will be made up of All-Stars, while the fourth team will consist of the winners of the Rising Stars tournament for first and second-year players. In each game, the first team to reach 40 points will be the winner.

While we may have a new format, the games will still feature a selection of the best players in the world. From the Western Conference, the likes of Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Lebron James (making a record 21st consecutive All-Star appearance) and Stephen Curry will aim to light up the court.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss out on starring for the Eastern Conference due to injury, but there will still be strong representation in the form of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks.

Read on below for how to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Game live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any NBA All-Star Game stream

If you're away from home while the NBA All-Star Game is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Surfshark is one of the best options and you get 3 months extra free!

Exclusive deal Surfshark – fast VPN for unlimited devices

Use Surfshark VPN to watch your usual live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Surfshark as one of the best VPNs. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently a huge discount with this deal. Limited time deal: get 3 months extra free!

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the US, the NBA All-Star Game is being shown on TNT and TruTV, both of which are carried on cord-cutting services Sling TV and DirecTV Stream. TNT is on the cheaper Sling Orange plan, which also includes the ESPN channels and Disney Channel. It costs $46 no matter what market you're in and offers 35 channels. Another option is DirecTV, which is more expensive but has a greater offering. You will need the Choice plan which costs $89.99 /month, but you will get access to more than 100 channels, including specialty sports: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network & more. 🌎 Traveling abroad? Use Surfshark to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is being shown on TNT Sports. Just be aware that tip-off is set for 1am GMT on Monday morning.

If you’re not already a TNT Sports subscriber, you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to TNT Sports for 30 days.

Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 a month after a 7-day free trial and will unlock access to every single NBA game.

Outside the UK? Don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in Australia

You can watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on ESPN, which can also be live-streamed via Foxtel Now.

However, a much more cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month.

Alternatively, there's the NBA League Pass, which starts at $21.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch the NBA All-Star Gamel live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Can I watch NBA All-Star Game basketball on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things NBA on the official social media channels on YouTube (@NBA) and Instagram (@NBA)

Which players will be in action in the NBA All-Star Game? This year there will be four teams competing across the NBA All-Star Weekend. We currently know the line-ups for three of the teams: Team Shaq: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis. Team Chuck: Donovon Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns. Team Kenny: Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley and Jalen Williams.

What is the 2025 NBA All-Star schedule? Friday, Feb. 14: (all times are ET) NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Oakland Arena, 7pm

Rising Stars at Chase Center, 9pm Saturday, Feb. 15: NBA All-Star practice at the Oakland Arena, 2pm

NBA HBCU Classic at Oakland Arena, 5p.m

All-Star Saturday night (skills challenge, 3-point contest, slam dunk contest) at Chase Center, 8pm Sunday, Feb. 16: NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center, 8pm

Who won the NBA Slam Dunk contest? Orlando Magic ace Mac McClung won the his straight NBA Slam Dunk contest at the All Star Weekend after receiving perfect 50-point scores for all four of his dunks. The 26-year-old opened the contest by jumping over a car with a holding the ball up through an open sun roof, finishing with a reverse dunk. After delivering two more perfect dunks on his first attempt, he sealed the title by jumping over 6ft 11in Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley (who was stood on a platform) before touching the ball to the rim and then slamming it home.