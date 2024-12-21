Leicester vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters
Both sides find themselves in a relegation battle
The Leicester vs Wolves live stream is a huge game between two clubs that have already sacked their managers after disappointing starts to the season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams on Sunday, December 22 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.
After parting ways with Steve Cooper, Leicester got the new manager bounce they were looking for as Ruud van Nistelrooy led them to a win over West Ham and a draw with Brighton. However, they were then played off the park in the 4-0 loss to Newcastle and still find themselves just one place above the relegation zone. They’ll be desperate to bounce back this weekend and take full advantage of a Wolves side extremely low on confidence.
A 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Ipswich proved to be the final straw for the Wolves chairman Jeff Shi who sacked Gary O’Neil after the game. Having moved quickly to appoint Vitor Pereira, who won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto, the owners will hope to see an immediate turnaround in fortunes. It won’t be easy though, as the Midlands club have struggled defensively all season, conceding 40 goals in just 16 league games.
Here's where to watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.
Leicester vs Wolves Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Start time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT
Best live streams
- Peacock (US)
- Vidio (Indonesia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
How to watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams in the US
The Leicester vs Wolves live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.
The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.
Can you watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams in the UK?
Unfortunately, there will be no Leicester vs Wolves live stream in the UK as this game has not been selected by any of the broadcasters.
Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Leicester vs Wolves isn't one of them.
When does Leicester vs Wolves start?
West Ham vs Brighton kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, December 22.
Can I watch Leicester vs Wolves on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
Official Leicester vs Wolves broadcasters by region
Africa
The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
- Canada
Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.
Europe
The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay:
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
- France
There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky.
- Greece
Viewers in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Hungary
Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary.
- Ireland
Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia.
- Kosovo
SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25.
- Moldova
Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Portugal
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal.
- Serbia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky.
- Turkey
BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Ukraine
Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.
Asia
- China
In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV.
- Hong Kong
NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
- Japan
U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan.
- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports:
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
- Macau
iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia.
- Philippines
Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.
- Thailand
Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month.
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
