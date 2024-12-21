Leicester vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

Both sides find themselves in a relegation battle

Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy during a Premier League match
Leicester captain Jamie Vardy will hope his side can avoid relegation (Image credit: Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Leicester vs Wolves live stream is a huge game between two clubs that have already sacked their managers after disappointing starts to the season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams on Sunday, December 22 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Leicester vs Wolves Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, December 22
  • Start time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Leicester vs Wolves stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams in the US

The Leicester vs Wolves live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Can you watch Leicester vs Wolves live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Leicester vs Wolves live stream in the UK as this game has not been selected by any of the broadcasters.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Leicester vs Wolves isn't one of them.

When does Leicester vs Wolves start?

West Ham vs Brighton kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, December 22.

Can I watch Leicester vs Wolves on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Leicester vs Wolves broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.