How to watch Gold Rush season 15 online: live stream new episodes with a free trial

Watch Gold Rush season 15 online

With gold prices at an all-time high, Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tony Beets know that big risks can lead to bigger rewards, but have they bitten off more than they can chew? Here's where to watch Gold Rush season 15 online – and potentially for FREE.

Parker's site is said to be hiding $200 million worth of gold, and with only six years left on his license, he's decided to go all-in on a 10,000-ounce, $25 million season, something that's never been done before. But to extract all of that good stuff, he's going to have to put his existing fortune on the line.

A 5,000-ounce season is Tony's aim, though with his eldest son Kevin now playing the game too, he can no longer take the assistance of his family for granted. Rick, meanwhile, receives devastating news from his landlord.

Read on as we explain how to watch Gold Rush season 15 from anywhere in the world.

At the time of writing viewers in the UK can watch the Gold Rush season 15 pre-shows for free on the Discovery Plus streaming service. That's the two specials: When It All Changes and The Beets Dynasty. Fingers crossed season 15 episode, starting with Greed Is Good on November 12, will also be available for free on Discovery UK.

How to watch Gold Rush season 15 online in the US

Gold Rush season 15 premieres on Friday, November 8 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can stream Gold Rush season 15 on Discovery Plus, which starts at $4.99 per month with ads. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial.

Another alternative is HBO's Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99 per month with ads, and new episodes of Gold Rush land on the platform on Saturdays.

You can also stream Discovery Channel via Philo (from $25 per month) or the Sling TV Blue plan, which costs $40 a month, with the first month half price.

Can you watch Gold Rush season 15 in Canada?

CTV is the home of Gold Rush in Canada, though a recently resolved dispute between Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery has caused some disruption to the pipeline.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Gold Rush season 15 on Discovery Plus from abroad.

How to watch Gold Rush season 15 online in the UK

In the UK, the Gold Rush season 15 pre-shows premiered on Tuesday, November 6 on Discovery Plus, and you don't need a paid subscription in order to tune into these two specials. All you need to do is create an account and you can watch 'em for nothing.

Season 15 officially starts with episode 1 (Greed Is Good) on November 12 on Discovery UK.

If you're if you're a Brit abroad you can still catch the show by using a VPN.

Can you watch Gold Rush season 15 in Australia?

It looks like Gold Rush season 15 will premiere in Australia on Friday, November 8 on Foxtel Now.

Previous seasons have been shown on free-to-air 9Now with season 12 currently available for free to Aussie viewers.

If you're if you're abroad you can still catch the show by using a VPN.