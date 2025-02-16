Daytona 500 live: stream NASCAR Cup Series race online from anywhere and for free, new start time

Stream it free on ThreeNow (New Zealand restricted)

Daytona 500 starts at 1.30pm ET (moved 1 hour forward)

Sunday's Daytona 500 sees 45 drivers line up to try and win the first race of this year's NASCAR Cup Series. Can Chase Briscoe hold onto pole? And what TV channel is it on? Here's how's to watch Daytona 500 live streams online and potentially for free.

With Donald Trump in attendance at the famous Daytona International Speedway this Presidents' Day weekend, an eye popping $30.3 million purse is up for grabs for this 67th running of NASCAR's richest race. 2022 winner Austin Cindric starts from the outside of the front row alongside pole sitter Chase Briscoe. With his move to the Joe Gibbs Racing team, Briscoe will be hoping to improve on his previous best finish of 3rd.

The reigning series champion and Cindric's Team Penske stablemate Joey Logano is only one row back, while the likes of Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin also start from threatening grid positions. There's less joy for last year's Daytona 500 winner, however – William Byron only managed to qualify in 21st this time around.

Discover here where to watch Daytona 500 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. And note that the start time has been moved forward by one hour from the original schedule.

Can I watch 2025 Daytona 500 for free? Daytona 500 is mostly on paid channels around the world, but there are a few exceptions.... Free-to-air channel Three in New Zealand is showing the race, along with a free live stream on ThreeNow. Register – with your name, email and a password. It's also set to be free on BandPlay and the NASCAR YouTube channel in Brazil, and on Abu Dhabi Sports in the Middle East and North Africa. Geo-blocked? If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below...

How to watch Daytona 500 live in the US

The Daytona 500 live stream is on Fox in the US. Not got cable or an antenna? The $46 per month Sling Blue plan carries Fox (in certain markets), and if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month. Sling TV Blue comes with 40+ channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC, TNT, USA and more, making Sling a great choice for NASCAR. Just make sure that it carries Fox where you live.

How to watch Daytona 500 live stream in the UK

The Daytona 500 live stream is on Premier Sports in the UK.

The entire 2025 NASCAR season is being shown on Premier Sports in the UK, including the Daytona 500.

Premier Sports subscriptions start at £10.99 per month (or £120 for a whole year), and you can add the service to your Sky, Virgin or Amazon package (costs vary by platform).

When does the 2025 Daytona 500 start? (US, UK, Australia) This year's Daytona 500 starts at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Sunday, February 16. That's 6.30pm GMT in the UK and 5.30am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia. Note that the start time has been moved forward by an hour from the original schedule of 2.30pm ET to allow for an inclement weather forecast later in the day.

Can I watch Daytona 500 on my mobile? Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Daytona 500 key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@DAYTONA), Instagram (@daytona) and TikTok (Daytona 500).

Official Daytona 500 broadcasters by region

Africa

SuperSport will host the coverage on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Daytona 500 streams▼ Canada TSN and RDS have the rights to broadcast this event. Brazil Rede Bandeirantes is showing the 2025 Daytona 500 for FREE on Rede 21. That means you can also stream it on its BandPlay streaming service and the official NASCAR YouTube channel. Latin America It's set to show on DSports and TelevisaUnivision in Latin American countries (except for Brazil).

Europe

Click to see more Daytona 500 streams▼ The 2025 NASCAR season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria, Germany and Switzerland Sportdigital1+ will show the live coverage in these three DACH countres. Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia You can watch this on Sport Klub in various Baltic countries. Czechia and Slovakia It's set to be shown on Arena Sport in Czechia and Slovakia. France There will be coverage on the dedicated French motorsport channel Automoto La chaîne Hungary This year's coverage will be shared between Arena4 and Match4 in Hungary. Italy You'll need access to Mola TV in Italy to watch this. Netherlands Ziggo Sport Totaal is serving up the stream to Dutch fans. Poland Polish sports fans should tune into Motowizja for this. Portugal Sport TV has the rights to air this event in Portugal. Romania Sport Extra will show coverage in Romania. Scandinavia V Sport Motor is slated to have commentary in Swedish and Norwegian. Spain Sports specialist streamer DAZN has the rights in Spain.

Asia

Indonesia and Singapore

Head to Mola TV in Indonesia and Singapore to watch this event live.

Japan

Gaora Sports will show this in Japan.

Oceania

Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show this event live in Australia. That means you can also watch via the Kayo Sports streaming service and its 7-day free trial.

New Zealand

The free-to-air Three and its ThreeNow online platform will show this in New Zealand.

Middle East

Abu Dhabi Sports is the broadcaster across the Middle East and North Africa, which means people in those territories will be able to watch for free.