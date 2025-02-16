Daytona 500 live: stream NASCAR Cup Series race online from anywhere and for free, new start time

How-to
By
published

Watch NASCAR’s biggest, richest, most prestigious race on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
(Image credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sunday's Daytona 500 sees 45 drivers line up to try and win the first race of this year's NASCAR Cup Series. Can Chase Briscoe hold onto pole? And what TV channel is it on? Here's how's to watch Daytona 500 live streams online and potentially for free.

With Donald Trump in attendance at the famous Daytona International Speedway this Presidents' Day weekend, an eye popping $30.3 million purse is up for grabs for this 67th running of NASCAR's richest race. 2022 winner Austin Cindric starts from the outside of the front row alongside pole sitter Chase Briscoe. With his move to the Joe Gibbs Racing team, Briscoe will be hoping to improve on his previous best finish of 3rd.

The reigning series champion and Cindric's Team Penske stablemate Joey Logano is only one row back, while the likes of Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin also start from threatening grid positions. There's less joy for last year's Daytona 500 winner, however – William Byron only managed to qualify in 21st this time around.

Discover here where to watch Daytona 500 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. And note that the start time has been moved forward by one hour from the original schedule.

Watch Daytona 500 Quick Guide

Date & time

  • Date: Sunday, February 16
  • Start time: 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Best live streams

Can I watch 2025 Daytona 500 for free?

Daytona 500 is mostly on paid channels around the world, but there are a few exceptions....

Free-to-air channel Three in New Zealand is showing the race, along with a free live stream on ThreeNow.

Register – with your name, email and a password.

It's also set to be free on BandPlay and the NASCAR YouTube channel in Brazil, and on Abu Dhabi Sports in the Middle East and North Africa.

Geo-blocked? If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch any Daytona 500 stream

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.39 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at just $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Daytona 500 live in the US

US flag

The Daytona 500 live stream is on Fox in the US.

The Daytona 500 live stream is on Fox in the US.

Not got cable or an antenna? The $46 per month Sling Blue plan carries Fox (in certain markets), and if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month.

Sling TV Blue comes with 40+ channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC, TNT, USA and more, making Sling a great choice for NASCAR. Just make sure that it carries Fox where you live.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

How to watch Daytona 500 live stream in the UK

UK flag

The Daytona 500 live stream is on Premier Sports in the UK.

The entire 2025 NASCAR season is being shown on Premier Sports in the UK, including the Daytona 500.

Premier Sports subscriptions start at £10.99 per month (or £120 for a whole year), and you can add the service to your Sky, Virgin or Amazon package (costs vary by platform).

When does the 2025 Daytona 500 start? (US, UK, Australia)

This year's Daytona 500 starts at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Sunday, February 16.

That's 6.30pm GMT in the UK and 5.30am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia.

Note that the start time has been moved forward by an hour from the original schedule of 2.30pm ET to allow for an inclement weather forecast later in the day.

Can I watch Daytona 500 on my mobile?

Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Daytona 500 key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@DAYTONA), Instagram (@daytona) and TikTok (Daytona 500).

Official Daytona 500 broadcasters by region

Africa

SuperSport will host the coverage on its satellite channels.

Americas

Europe

Asia

  • Indonesia and Singapore

Head to Mola TV in Indonesia and Singapore to watch this event live.

  • Japan

Gaora Sports will show this in Japan.

Oceania

  • Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show this event live in Australia. That means you can also watch via the Kayo Sports streaming service and its 7-day free trial.

  • New Zealand

The free-to-air Three and its ThreeNow online platform will show this in New Zealand.

Middle East

Abu Dhabi Sports is the broadcaster across the Middle East and North Africa, which means people in those territories will be able to watch for free.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Stars Game

NBA All-Star Game live stream 2025: how to watch online from anywhere, teams, schedule
Temptation Island Spain contestants on a beach

How to watch Temptation Island Spain online from anywhere (and for free)
The logo of the social media app Bluesky is seen on the screen of a mobile phone

What is Bluesky? The new social media network explained
See more latest