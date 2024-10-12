How to watch Chicago Marathon 2024: live streams for WMM race, free, start time

Watch Chicago Marathon 2024 as one of the world's fastest marathons honors its greatest champion, Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the world record in Grant Park a year ago. Below we have all the info on how to watch Chicago Marathon live from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Hoping to follow in his footsteps is Amos Kipruto, who boasts the fastest PB in the field. His main competition is likely to come from fellow Kenyans Vincent Ngetich, the runner-up in Berlin this year, and marathon debutant Daniel Ebenyo.

2022 champion Ruth Chepngetich is the one to beat in the women's field, and the overriding feeling is that Sutume Kebede has the measure of her. The Ethiopian set the fastest time of the year in Tokyo in March, while Chepngetich is enduring a rough season.

Here's where to watch Chicago Marathon 2024 online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch Chicago Marathon 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sunday, October 13

Sunday, October 13 Start time (Elite): 8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST / 11.30pm AEDT Best free streams RTVE Play (Spain)

FREE Chicago Marathon live stream broadcasters

You can watch Chicago Marathon 2024 for FREE on RTVE in Spain and on NBC Chicago in the US:

How to watch Chicago Marathon live streams in the US

NBC Chicago is showing the Chicago Marathon in the US, with coverage available to stream for feee on the NBC Chicago website.

How to watch Chicago Marathon live streams in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 Chicago Marathon will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes coverage of snooker, tennis, cycling, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Chicago Marathon live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Chicago Marathon is being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year.

How to watch Chicago Marathon live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Chicago Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month.

Can I watch Chicago Marathon 2024 for free? Free Chicago Marathon 2024 coverage is available in Spain via RTVE Play, and in the US courtesy of NBC Chicago. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Chicago Marathon free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024 Chicago Marathon? The 2024 Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 13.

What are the 2024 Chicago Marathon start times? The Chicago Marathon start times are as follows: 8.20am ET / 1.20pm BST – Wheelchair athletes (men)

8.21am ET / 1.21pm BST – Wheelchair athletes (women)

8.23am ET / 1.23pm BST – Handcycles

8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST – Runners (wave 1)

9am ET / 2pm BST – Runners (wave 2)

9.35am ET / 2.35pm BST – Runners (wave 3)

Can I watch Chicago Marathon 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Chicago Marathon news and highlights on the official Chicago Marathon social media channels on Instagram (@ChiMarathon) and Facebook (@ChicagoMarathon).