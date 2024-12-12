How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online – stream the BBMAs from anywhere

Watch Billboard Music Awards 2024

Where else are you going to see syrupy K-pop boybands Seventeen and Stray Kids brush shoulders with the likes of Linkin Park, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney? The stark clash of cultures will be worth tuning in for alone – the presence of A-listers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Drake are nice little bonuses.

You can watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Taylor Swift and Drake are the joint-most-decorated BBMAs artists of all time, and either could break the tie in style by winning the night's most prestigious prize, the Top Artist award. Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen are the other nominees.

Charli XCX’s now-infamous 'brat' album is up for Top Dance/Electronic Album, Billboard have found four fill-ins to compete for the Top New Artist award with Tommy Richman and, in a real noughties throwback, blink-182 and Linkin Park are both in the running for Top Duo/Group.

Read on as we explain how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Billboard Music Awards performances and main category nominees further down the page.

How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 in the US

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will air on FOX at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, December 12.

Not got cable? FOX can be streamed live via Sling TV, which offers FOX in select locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV offer FOX as part of its Sling Blue Plan. This is set to rise in price soon so now would be a good time to take advantage of the current promotion of 50% off the first month, for new and returning customers. This brings the price down to $22.50 for the first month.

Alternatively, there’s Fubo, which offers one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. Right now you can get a one-month subscription for the Pro plan for $44.99, down from $79.99, on top of the 7-day free trial period.

A full 2024 BBMAs replay will also stream on Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 but you're away from home and access to the ceremony is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Use a VPN to watch BBMAs from anywhere:

Unlike in previous years, it doesn't look like there's any way of watching BBMAs 2024 in Canada. However, the performances will be posted on the Billboard YouTube channel throughout. Americans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 from abroad.

No broadcasters are showing BBMAs 2024 in the UK. If you're an American traveling across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in.

There is no coverage of BBMAs 2024 in Australia either. Americans currently away from home Down Under can use a VPN to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 from abroad.

Can I watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 for free? While there won't be any completely free Billboard Music Awards 2024 coverage, some cable alternatives that carry FOX do offer a free trial. Fubo is one of our favorites. And if you don't mind watching the BBMAs on catch-up, plus you’ve not subscribed to Paramount Plus before, you can make the most of its own 7-day free trial.

Billboard Music Awards performances 2024

Who is performing at the 2024 BBMAs? Coldplay Fuerza Regida Jelly Roll Linkin Park Megan Moroney Seventeen Shaboozey Stray Kids Teddy Swims Tyla

Billboard Music Awards main nominations 2024

Top Artist Zach Bryan Sabrina Carpenter Drake Taylor Swift Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist Benson Boone Tommy Richman Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist Zach Bryan Luke Combs Drake Post Malone Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist Sabrina Carpenter Billie Eilish Chappell Roan Taylor Swift SZA

Top Duo/Group Blink-182 Coldplay Fuerza Regida Linkin Park Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist Zach Bryan Drake Taylor Swift SZA Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist Zach Bryan Sabrina Carpenter Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Morgan Wallen