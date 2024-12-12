How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online – stream the BBMAs from anywhere

Taylor Swift and Drake could break their BBMAs tie in style

Morgan Wallen playing guitar and singing as he performs at the Billboard Music Awards
(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Where else are you going to see syrupy K-pop boybands Seventeen and Stray Kids brush shoulders with the likes of Linkin Park, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney? The stark clash of cultures will be worth tuning in for alone – the presence of A-listers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Drake are nice little bonuses. 

You can watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Date and time: Thursday, December 12 at 8pm ET/PT
TV channel: FOX
US stream: Sling | Fubo (free trial)
Download a VPN to watch from abroad

Taylor Swift and Drake are the joint-most-decorated BBMAs artists of all time, and either could break the tie in style by winning the night's most prestigious prize, the Top Artist award. Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen are the other nominees.

Charli XCX’s now-infamous 'brat' album is up for Top Dance/Electronic Album, Billboard have found four fill-ins to compete for the Top New Artist award with Tommy Richman and, in a real noughties throwback, blink-182 and Linkin Park are both in the running for Top Duo/Group.

Read on as we explain how to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Billboard Music Awards performances and main category nominees further down the page.

How to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 in the US

US flag

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will air on FOX at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, December 12. 

Not got cable? FOX can be streamed live via Sling TV, which offers FOX in select locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV offer FOX as part of its Sling Blue Plan. This is set to rise in price soon so now would be a good time to take advantage of the current promotion of 50% off the first month, for new and returning customers. This brings the price down to $22.50 for the first month.

Alternatively, there’s Fubo, which offers one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. Right now you can get a one-month subscription for the Pro plan for $44.99, down from $79.99, on top of the 7-day free trial period.

A full 2024 BBMAs replay will also stream on Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 but you're away from home and access to the ceremony is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch BBMAs from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 in Canada?

Can you watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 in the UK?

No broadcasters are showing BBMAs 2024 in the UK. If you're an American traveling across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 in Australia?

Can I watch Billboard Music Awards 2024 for free?

While there won't be any completely free Billboard Music Awards 2024 coverage, some cable alternatives that carry FOX do offer a free trial. Fubo is one of our favorites.

And if you don't mind watching the BBMAs on catch-up, plus you’ve not subscribed to Paramount Plus before, you can make the most of its own 7-day free trial.

Billboard Music Awards performances 2024

Who is performing at the 2024 BBMAs?

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Jelly Roll

Linkin Park

Megan Moroney

Seventeen

Shaboozey

Stray Kids

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Billboard Music Awards main nominations 2024

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

Blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

