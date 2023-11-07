Atlético Madrid vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League game online for free and on TV

Watch a Champions League live stream

Every UEFA Champions League 2023/24 game is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount Plus in the US (7-day free trial), DAZN in Canada, Sony LIV in India, Stan Sport in Australia, and beIN Sport in New Zealand. This one is also free on RTÉ Player (Ireland). Full information on how to watch Champions League live streams, wherever you are, just below.

Atlético Madrid vs Celtic preview

It is a big European night at the Cívitas Metropolitano for Atlético Madrid and Celtic. In a tight Group E, this clash could be vital in deciding who progresses in this season’s Champions League.

Atléti are (in)famously difficult to beat at home. While the visitors may be able to rack up goals in the Scottish Premiership, they will encounter more severe resistance from Diego Simeone’s well-drilled side. However, Celtic will be encouraged by the gutsy performance they put in at home in the reverse fixture last month. They came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw during a feisty encounter that saw Atlético Madrid’s Rodrigo de Paul sent off.

Both teams really need a win this time around. The Hoops only have one point after three games. A defeat would make it almost impossible for them to qualify for the next round and even put a Europa League place in jeopardy. The key will be the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi taking whatever chances they are presented with.

For Atlético Madrid, three points would keep them applying pressure to current group leaders Feyenoord. Can Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann keep proving to be the difference makers from them?

It’s going to be a raucous night in the Spanish capital with two passionate sets of fans and players going fault pelt. Read on as we explain how you can get an Atlético Madrid vs Celtic live stream wherever you are, and watch the Champions League online.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Celtic for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Atlético Madrid vs Celtic absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Atlético Madrid vs Celtic is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use RTÉ Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Champions League live streams round the world

How to watch the Champions League: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch every single Champions League game on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the UCL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Some Champions League games are also being shown on CBS Sports Network and Golazo Network, which is available on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. This week's games include Red Star Belgrade vs RB Leipzig on Tuesday, and Arsenal vs Sevilla on Wednesday, all at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

We've set out how you can live stream Champions League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the UCL like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Champions League from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Celtic live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the tournament on TV and online. You can watch TNT Sports by adding it to BT TV, Sky TV, Virgin Media or EE TV package. Alternatively, a more flexible option is to get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium that includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. It also features Premier League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get an Atlético Madrid vs Celtic live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is showing every single Champions League game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Celtic in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch an Atlético Madrid vs Celtic live stream in New Zealand

Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Champions League football in New Zealand. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a FREE one-week trial. As well as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch an Atlético Madrid vs Celtic live stream in India