How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream: Copa America 2024

Argentina vs Canada kicks off the semi-final stage of the Copa America 2024. It’s a clash between the holders and a team who have never been in this competition before. There will be one key question at the MetLife Stadium - is this the last time we will see Lionel Messi in a major competition?

The truth is, Messi has not been at his brilliant best so far in the Copa America 2024. He even missed a penalty against Ecuador. It is leading some to suggest we need to see more of Man City’s Julian Alvarez. La Albiceleste are obviously the heavy favourites to win this game and go on to defend their title, but they cannot afford to make any mistakes.

This is Canada's first appearance in the Copa America, so reaching the semi-finals is undoubtedly a huge achievement. The biggest problem that Jesse Marsch’s side have is that they do not score enough goals. They missed a huge number of chances in their quarter-final against Venezuela and needed penalties to go through.

Here's where to watch Argentina vs Canada live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

FREE Argentina vs Canada live stream broadcasters

One of the best things about Copa America 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in some places around the world.

TV Azteca – Mexico

If you're from Mexico but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a to a VPN to watch a free Argentina vs Canada live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Use a VPN to watch any Argentina vs Canada stream

If you're keen to watch Argentina vs Canada at the Copa America 2024 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Canada live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need it – it's got it all.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in the US

Argentina vs Canada will be shown on FS1, which – along with stablemate FOX – is airing all of the Copa America 2024 knockout games. Kick-off is at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Tuesday evening.

Not got cable? The $45 per month Sling Blue plan carries Fox (in certain markets), and if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month.

Sling Blue plans start from $45 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA and more, making Sling a great choice for Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 viewers as well. Better still, new subscribers get their first month half-price.

If you want the most complete cable replacement option, try Fubo, which is live streaming all games from the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in the UK

In the U.K., Argentina vs Canada is being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay. Just be warned that kick-off is set for 1am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Premier Sports subscriptions start at £10.99 per month (£120 per year), and you can add the service to your Sky, Virgin or Amazon package (costs vary by platform). If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports. Not in the U.K.? Follow an Argentina vs Canada live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in Australia

In Australia, Argentina vs Canada will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Euro 2024 and Premier League football. Kick-off is at 10am AEST on Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

Can you watch Argentina vs Canada in New Zealand?

Copa America 2024 hasn't picked up a broadcaster in New Zealand.

Mexicans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Canada on TV Azteca from abroad. Kick-off is at 12pm NZST on Wednesday afternoon.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Argentina vs Canada on TSN. Kick-off is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Tuesday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to an Argentina vs Canada live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch Argentina vs Canada on FanCode. Kick-off is set for 5.30am IST early on Wednesday morning. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.