South Africa vs Australia live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal

Watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream

Looking for a free South Africa vs Australia live stream? Every game is FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. The match is also free on 9Now in Australia. If you live in India or Australia but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to do that just below.

South Africa vs Australia: preview

The second semifinal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, brings together two teams with vastly differing World Cup pedigree. No team has won the World Cup nearly as many times as Australia’s five. South Africa have never made it to a final. South Africa have lost all four of their semifinals; Australia have won seven of their eight. Chalk, meet cheese.

South Africa have a reputation as chokers. They are good at winning World Cup matches, just not the crucial ones. Their win percentage of 64% in World Cups is only bettered by India (68%) and Australia (75%) and, yet, when it comes to the knockouts, not so much.

South Africa’s most notorious choke was in the 1999 semi against Australia. Needing nine off the final over with one wicket left, South African Lance Klusener clouted the first two balls for four. Thereafter, it was panicky running, or lack of it, between the wickets, for two successive balls, the second of which ended up with Klusener and non-striker Allan Donald both at the non-striker’s end. Donald then dropped his bat. He set off without it and was run out by almost the entire length of the pitch.

The Proteas have a good recent record against the Aussies. They have won 15 of their last 18 ODI meetings. When they met in the group stage of this tournament, in the second round of matches, South Africa won by 134 runs. Since then, Australia have gone seven matches unbeaten; South Africa have won five and lost two.

South Africa look marginally the better side, but they will need to overcome not only Australia but their own hoodoo. Read on as we explain how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get a South Africa vs Australia live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE in some places.

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. In Australia, you can watch this match, the second semifinal and the final itself for free on the 9Now streaming service.

In Pakistan, select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown for free on PTV Sports. In the UK, the final will be shown for FREE on My5.

Are you from any of these countries but planning to travel during the tournament? Use a cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Global South Africa vs Australia live streams

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live stream for free in Australia

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live stream in the US (and Canada)

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia live stream in the UK

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. However, the final is also being shown for FREE on Channel 5 and My5. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

