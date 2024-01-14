Rams vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Watch a Rams vs Lions live stream

Looking for a free Rams vs Lions live stream? The game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on NBC and Peacock (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's on NFL Game Pass and Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, January 14 Kick-off: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT (Mon) / 12.15pm AEDT (Mon) TV channel: NBC FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Rams vs Lions preview

The Lions are about to host an NFL playoff game for the first time in 30 years, but in typical fashion, the return of a former flame has charged the occasion with dread. Sunday's blockbuster clash is the standout game of the Wild Card Weekend because it marks Matthew Stafford's first return to Detroit since he and Jared Goff traded places three years ago.

He may have served the Lions with distinction for 12 years, but this will be Stafford's first-ever postseason outing at Ford Field, and with the Rams riding a four-game winning streak, there's every chance that the erstwhile fan-favourite could help extend the league's longest postseason win drought to 32 years.

Spare a thought for Goff, who'll be hailed as a hero if he manages to break the curse – the Lions are the only NFL team to have never get past the Wild Card round – but will be subject to countless unfavourable comparisons with his opposite number if things don't end up going to plan.

The Lions have been superb at home this season, going 6-2 in front of their own fans, but their struggles against the pass are a major cause for concern. They're allowing an average of 247.4 passing yards per game, the sixth-worst numbers in the NFL, and Stafford will have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua churning up the field.

The Rams, however, have gone 2-6 against fellow playoff qualifiers, while the Lions are 3-3 by the same metric. Follow our guide on how to watch Rams vs Lions wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Watch Rams vs Lions for FREE in Australia

The Rams vs Lions game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which is showing every game of the NFL playoffs live. Kick-off is set for 12.15pm AEDT on Monday afternoon. That means viewers can also fire up a free Rams vs Lions live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Rams vs Lions and all other playoff games will also be shown live on ESPN and Kayo Sports. While ESPN is available via a Foxtel subscription, Kayo Sports is an ideal option if you don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. But why pay if you can tune in for free? Well, Kayo Sports is really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. It lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, PGA Tour golf, F1... the list goes on! NFL Game Pass is showing every remaining game live too, with a subscription available for AU$28.99 per week or AU$34.99 for the rest of the season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch Rams vs Lions from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Rams vs Lions in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Rams vs Lions from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Rams vs Lions

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Rams vs Lions live stream: watch in the US without cable

Rams vs Lions live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Rams vs Lions, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Rams vs Lions on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Rams vs Lions on CTV and TSN, with live streaming available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax.

Rams vs Lions live stream in the UK