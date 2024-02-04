Pro Bowl Games 2024 live: how to watch skills competitions online, TV streams, schedule, kickoff time
Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and DK Metcalf are in the mix
The cream of the AFC take on the NFC's finest in an eclectic series of skills competitions before going toe-to-toe in a flag football showdown in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, a tension-busting blowout ahead of the serious business of the Super Bowl, NFL Honors and NFL Draft.
The regular season saw 80 inter-conference clashes, with AFC teams dominating the head-to-head by a score of 46-34. However, the NFC saved a bit of face by building a 12-6 lead on Thursday, which served as the opening night of the Pro Bowl Games.
The action concludes today, with superstars Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry, DK Metcalf and Tyreek Hill all involved in the fun.
HOW TO WATCH THE FREE PRO BOWL GAMES LIVE STREAM ON 7PLUS
|AUS stream: 7Plus (FREE)
|UK stream: NFL Game Pass / Sky Sports
|US stream: ESPN, ESPN Plus, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes
Pro Bowl Games schedule
The Pro Bowl Games follow a fluid schedule, but the action begins at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT today, Sunday, February 4. In Australia, that's 7am AEDT on Monday, February 5.
Pro Bowl Games skills competitions
- Kick Tac Toe
Baltimore's Justin Tucker and Dallas' Brandon Aubrey compete in a giant game of Tic-Tac-Toe
- Move the Chains
Two teams of five offensive and defensive linemen race to heave 3,000 pounds of weights off a wall and then drag the 2,000-pound wall across a finish line
- Gridiron Gauntlet
A six-on-six obstacle course relay race featuring walls, doors and sleds
- Madden NFL
A Madden NFL 24 showdown using the official 2024 Pro Bowl Games rosters
- Tug-of-War
A five-on-five tug-of-war over a foam pit
- Flag football
Pro Bowl Games news and venue
The Pro Bowl Games are being held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The flag football rosters are as follows:
AFC
- Gardner Minshew (IND)
- C.J. Stroud (HOU)
- Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)
- James Cook (BUF)
- Derrick Henry (TEN)
- Raheem Mostert (MIA)
- Alec Ingold (MIA)
- Keenan Allen (LAC)
- Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)
- Stefon Diggs (BUF)
- Tyreek Hill (MIA)
- Evan Engram (JAX)
- David Njoku (CLE)
- Ryan Kelly (IND)
- Tyler Linderbaum (BAL)
- Josh Allen (JAX)
- Jermaine Johnson (NYJ)
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (CLE)
- Patrick Queen (BAL)
- Roquan Smith (BAL)
- Sauce Gardner (NYJ)
- Jalen Ramsey (MIA)
- Pat Surtain II (DEN)
- Denzel Ward (CLE)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)
- Justin Simmons (DEN)
- Kyle Hamilton (BAL)
- Marvin Mims (DEN)
- Miles Killebrew (PIT)
NFC
- Jalen Hurts (PHI)
- Baker Mayfield (TB)
- Geno Smith (SEA)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)
- D’Andre Swift (PHI)
- Kyren Williams (LAR)
- C.J. Ham (MIN)
- CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
- DK Metcalf (SEA)
- Puka Nacua (LAR)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
- Jake Ferguson (DAL)
- Sam LaPorta (DET)
- Jason Kelce (PHI)
- Erik McCoy (NO)
- Danielle Hunter (MIN)
- Micah Parsons (DAL)
- Haason Reddick (PHI)
- Demario Davis (NO)
- Bobby Wagner (SEA)
- DaRon Bland (DAL)
- Jaylon Johnson (CHI)
- Darius Slay (PHI)
- Devon Witherspoon (SEA)
- Jessie Bates (ATL)
- Budda Baker (ARI)
- Julian Love (SEA)
- Rashid Shaheed (NO)
- Nick Bellore (SEA)
