Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream: how to watch AFCON final online from anywhere

Watch a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream

The Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 final is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and SABC Plus in South Africa. Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock your stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream just below.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: preview

It took a William Troost-Ekong penalty – one that almost ripped the goalposts out of the ground – to separate Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the group stage. Sunday's AFCON 2023 final meeting between the two nations will be a close-run thing.

The Elephants, two-time winners of this competition, have trodden a path so outlandish that neutrals everywhere have fallen head over heels for them. The AFCON hosts were an embarrassment to their country at the end of the group stage, but against all odds they scraped into the knockouts.

Three-time winners Nigeria, meanwhile, haven't quite lived up to expectations, but they keep managing to do just enough. Things haven't quite been happening for African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, but his mere presence has been enough to panic opponents, and the fleet-footed Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon have been able to capitalise for the Super Eagles.

In this guide, we explain how to get a Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live stream and watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023, with the help of a VPN if you're away travelling at the moment.

FREE Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live streams

Where to find FREE Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live streams

The UK's BBC iPlayer (free to watch with a TV licence) will show the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast game live.

In South Africa, SABC is offering free streams of the AFCON final.

Other Sub-Saharan African countries can also tune in for free thanks to broadcaster New World TV.

If you're overseas during AFCON 2023, use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Find more details below.

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Nigeria vs Ivory Coast is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Nigeria vs Ivory Coast from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's UK server to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast on BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Nigeria vs Ivory Coast live streams

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for FREE in the UK

The BBC will show Nigeria vs Ivory Coast for free. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT on Sunday evening, and live coverage starts on BBC Three at 7.30pm. Nigeria vs Ivory Coast is also available to live stream on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game is on Sky Sports too. Subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go streaming service. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£11.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: live stream soccer without cable in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in the US. Nigeria vs Ivory Coast kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you don't have beIN Sports on cable, you can watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast via an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 extra. A costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $79.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can try before you buy with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that's abroad.

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: live stream soccer in Canada

beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in Canada too, with Nigeria vs Ivory Coast set to kick off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday. beIN is available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service beIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast on beIN Sports. Just be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT bright and early on Monday morning. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE 7-day trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in New Zealand