Mariah's Christmas gift to you — stream these Carey classics for free

It’s November. Halloween has been and gone so there is only one thing for it - send for Mariah Carey! We may not even have had Thanksgiving yet, but the Queen of Christmas is ready and raring to go. The All I Want For Christmas singer revealed herself being defrosted for the holiday season. She said it’s time, and who are we to argue?

Mariah Carey is heading out on an All I Want For Christmas tour through the US. Tickets are in high demand and very expensive, of course, but, happily, there is plenty of Mariah Carey Christmas content out there to stream for free thanks to all of the free trials offered by streaming services here and there. Below we've got a bunch of unmissable Mariah moments to enjoy without cutting into you Christmas budget.

So, if you can't make it to the shows this lot should offer enough of a Mariah festive fix to get you through the new year and beyond. They include movies and specials in which she performs. Here are some of our favourites...

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Back in 2020 we all really needed some holiday cheer, and who better to provide it? Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special brings the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande along for the sleigh ride in a fun, joyous Christmas special that tells the story of how the North Pole needs to call the singer in order to help Santa and save Christmas.

Spoiler alert, of course it ends with that song. If that wasn’t enough, Apple TV+ followed up with a shorter special , hosted by Zane Lowe.

Watch on Apple TV+ in the UK and US (7 day free trial available.)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You

If you fancy an animated version of the Queen of Christmas, this one might be for you. It's a feature film detailing Mariah’s desire for a puppy for Christmas. Will someone make her holiday wish come true? Very sweet family viewing. The singer adds some narration to proceedings as well as being a character.

Included free on Prime Video in the UK and US (rental or purchase elsewhere)

A Christmas Melody

As well as Mariah Carey, the festive period is a time for Hallmark movies. In A Christmas Melody, the two combine to great effect. The superstar both acted in and directed this film. It follows a single mother returning to her hometown with her daughter. However, the youngster is having a difficult time adjusting and needs the help of a caring music teacher. Cue plenty of emotions and just the right amount of sickly holiday sweetness.

Watch on HMNow in US through Amazon (seven-day free trial available).

Mariah Carey Merry Christmas to All

If you just want a good sing-along, this is for you. The singer performs a host of holiday hits to get you into the festive mood. You might not be able to join Mariah Carey on her Christmas tour this year, but there are classic songs galore in this feature-length special that you can party at home to.

Watch now on Paramount+ (7-day free trial available)