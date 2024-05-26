KKR vs SRH live stream: How to watch IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad is the IPL 2024 final. After a fantastic two months of explosive cricket, there can only be one winner.

Luckily, the KKR vs SRH live stream is free in India and you can watch it while abroad by using a VPN while you're away from home. We'll show you how.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Sunday, May 26 Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST (Mon) FREE live stream: JioCinema (IND) Stream anywhere with NordVPN

The teams that finished one and two in the league phase have made it to the Indian Premier League 2024 final. KKR had a smoother ride than their opponents, finishing top of the table by winning nine of their 14 matches. They then defeated second-placed SRH in Qualifier One. The sides face each other again because Pat Cummins’s Sunrisers won the Qualifier Two, beating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs.

There are some big hitters set to take the field in this match. For SRH there is Travis Head (567 runs in total this tournament), Abhishek Sharma (482 runs) and Heinrich Klassen (463 runs). KKR star Phil Salt has returned to play for England, but the dangerous Sunil Narine remains.

Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 20 wickets in the 48 overs he’s bowled in the tournament so far. SRH’s attack includes T Natarajan and, of course, Cummins himself, who has taken 17 wickets in the run up to the final.

The first playoff match between these two sides was won by eight wickets. With the trophy on the line, this should be a much closer affair.

You will not want to miss any of the action. Read on to find out how you can watch IPL 2024 final live stream wherever you are.

Watch KKR vs SRH live streams 2024 for free

Every ball of the IPL 2024 – including the playoffs and grand final – is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for free. Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy!

Watch KKR vs SRH live streams 2024 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch IPL live streams 2024 from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch IPL cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can choose 'India' to watch your usual JioCinema stream when away from India.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live streams in the UK

You can watch every game of the 2024 IPL season, including Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, through Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live streams 2024 in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the IPL 2024 in the US and Canada, with the specialist channel set to show every match. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. Usually $15 per month, you can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers streams in Australia

You can watch IPL, including Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.

Where to watch Knight Riders vs Sunrisers in New Zealand