How to watch Women's Surfing Final Day at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Surfing women's final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Tatiana Weston-Webb of Team Brazil rides a wave all the way into the women's surfing final at the Paris Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Watch the women's surfing final at Olympics 2024, because we're guaranteed a new champion, with Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb the favorite for gold. Below we have all the information on how to watch the women's surfing final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams. The surfing finals were due to take place on Saturday but have been rescheduled for Monday, August 5.

The women's surfing final will be preceded by the women's semi-finals: Caroline Marks vs Johanne Defay (2.12pm ET / 7.12pm BST) and Weston-Webb vs Brisa Hennesy (2.48pm ET / 7.48pm BST).

The women's surfing final (gold medal match) starts at 5.27pm ET / 10.27pm BST. 

After multiple delays to the surfing due to lack of waves, we're set for a great women's final at Teahupo'o. Reigning champion Team USA's Carissa Moore was eliminated in the quarter-finals by France Johanne Defay, who faces the USA's Caroline Marks in the first of the women's semi-finals.

Here's where to watch surfing final live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options and all the surfing at Olympics 2024.

Watch women's surfing final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Date

  • Event date: August 5
  • Women's semi-finals: 2.12pm ET / 7.12pm BST
  • Women's final start: 5.27pm ET / 10.27pm BST

Best free streams

FREE women's surfing final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch women's surfing final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic surfing final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic surfing final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch women's surfing final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The women's surfing final live stream from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select Olympic events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, MSNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch women's surfing final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until August 10, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic surfing final (women's) broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch a 2024 Olympic women's surfing final live stream for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include the men's surfing finals and women's surfing final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the women's surfing final at the 2024 Olympics?

The women surfing finals have been rescheduled to take place on Monday, August 5. The the women's final gold medal match starts at 10.27pm BST / 5.27pm ET. 

The final be preceded by the women's bronze medal match at 9.05pm BST / 4.05pm ET.

The surfing finals were originally supposed to be held in midweek, and then on Saturday, but the event had to be put on hold due to dangerous weather conditions and lack of waves, forcing a reshuffle.

The women's surfing final is available on Peacock in the USA and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic surfing for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch the 2024 Olympic surfing final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

