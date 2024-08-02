How to watch Women's Doubles Badminton Final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Women's doubles badminton final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of Team China, in all red, compete in the women's doubles badminton at the Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch the women's doubles badminton final as China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan play compatriots Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning in the gold medal match inside the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. Below we have all the information on how to watch the women's doubles badminton final at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The two Chinese teams have looked extremely strong throughout the tournament in Paris and neither ever looked like losing in the semi-finals. Shengshu and Ning were first up against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan. The Chinese duo won the first set 21-16 before wrapping up the second set 21-19 to cruise into the final. 

Qingchen and Yifan, who won silver in Tokyo three years ago, eased into the semi-finals and came out firing as they secured the first set 21-12. The Malaysian duo of Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah fought back to take the second set 21-18, but the Chinese pair instantly responded and wrapped up the deciding set 21-15. 

In the final, Qingchen and Yifan are the top seeds and will start as favorites but will face fierce competition from Shengshu and Ning who were superb in their semi-final. Here's where to watch the women's doubles badminton final and all the badminton live streams at the 2024 Olympics online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch women's doubles badminton final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 3
  • Start time: 10.10am ET / 3.10pm BST

Best free streams

FREE women's doubles badminton final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the women's doubles badminton final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the women's doubles badminton final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic women's doubles badminton final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch women's doubles badminton final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The women's doubles badminton final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and CNBC in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch women's doubles badminton final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic women's doubles badminton final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic women's doubles badminton final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's doubles badminton final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the women's doubles badminton final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic women's doubles badminton final takes place on Saturday, August 3 at 10.10am ET / 3.10pm BST. The start time is an estimate because the final will have to wait until the bronze medal match is finished.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic the women's doubles badminton final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

