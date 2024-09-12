How to watch The Old Man season 2 online and from anywhere
Jeff Bridges' grizzled former CIA agent returns
How to watch The Old Man season 2
Jeff Bridges set out to remind everyone just how commanding a performance he can deliver when he stepped into the ‘geriaction’ genre in The Old Man’s first season as Dan Chase, an ex-CIA operative brought out of hiding. Now Dan is back, with vengeance on his mind, so keep reading as we explain how to watch The Old Man season 2 online from anywhere.
|Release date: Thursday, September 12
|TV broadcast: FX at 10pm ET/PT
|US stream: Hulu 30-day FREE trial
|International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Also drawn in to season 1’s cat and mouse proceedings was FBI director Harold Harper (John Lithgow), an old ally of Chase. Season 2 picks up with the pair setting off on a mission to rescue Chase’s kidnapped daughter Emily (Alia Shawkat) from her biological father, Afghan tribal leader Faraz Hamzad.
Season 2 also features Jacqueline Antaramian as Khadija, Hamzad’s sister, who grows concerned about the oncoming threat and what it might mean for their village, while Amy Brenneman returns as Zoe alongside Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian.
Ready for a spy thriller that would put le Carré to shame? Here's our guide on how to watch The Old Man season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch The Old Man season 2 in the US
If you have cable, The Old Man season 2 will premiere with a double bill on on FX on Thursday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly.
Don't have cable? We recommend Sling TV – specifically the Sling Blue package. Plans costs from $40 per month with 50% off your first month.
Hulu subscribers can also watch FX live with a Hulu with Live TV plan (at $76.99 per month) or alternatively, chose Fubo. Fubo plans start at $79.99 a month and offer a free trial period too.
New episodes of The Old Man season 2 will land on Hulu the day after transmission on FX, starting Friday, September 13.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch The Old Man season 2 online from abroad.
How to watch The Old Man season 2 from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when The Old Man season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Old Man season 2 from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch The Old Man season 2 around the world
Viewers in Canada can watch The Old Man season 2 on Disney Plus, every Friday, starting September 13.
UK Disney Plus subscribers can catch season 2 a couple of weeks after the finale drops in the US, on October 24.
The release date is yet to be confirmed for other markets, but we wouldn't expect too long of a wait in Australia and beyond.
Disney Plus doesn’t currently offer a free trial but you can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are.
American away from home? Connect to your usual services by downloading a VPN.
What you need to know about The Old Man season 2
The Old Man season 2 trailer
The Old Man season 2 release date
The Old Man season 2 premieres with a double bill on FX in the US at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, September 12, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.
Episodes will arrive on Disney Plus internationally at a later date.
The Old Man season 2 episode schedule
- Episode 1: "VIII" – Thursday, September 12
- Episode 2: "IX" – Thursday, September 12
- Episode 3: "X" – Thursday, September 19
- Episode 4: "XI" – Thursday, September 26
- Episode 5: "XII" – Thursday, October 3
- Episode 6: "XIII" – Thursday, October 10
- Episode 7: "XIV" – Thursday, October 17
- Episode 8: "XV" – Thursday, October 24
Who is in the cast of The Old Man season 2?
- Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase
- John Lithgow as Harold Harper
- E. J. Bonilla as Raymond Waters
- Alia Shawkat as Emily Chase
- Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson
- Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald
- Hiam Abbass as Belour Hamzad
- Joel Grey as Morgan Bote
- Pej Vahdat as young Faraz Hamzad
- Jessica Harper as Cheryl Harper
- Rowena King as Nina Kruger
- Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad
What can we expect from The Old Man season 2
The official synopsis from FX reads: "In Season 2 of FX’s The Old Man, former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) set off on their most important mission to date: to recover Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications.
As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime. Khadija (Jacqueline Antaramian), Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor, is concerned about the path her brother has taken and what it will cost them. As the stakes get higher and more secrets are uncovered, Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves after having been drawn into a new world by Chase. Meanwhile, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn’t imagined for himself."
Is The Old Man season 2 based on a book?
The Old Man is based on the book of the same name by Thomas Perry.
While the Jeff Bridges show is inspired by a stand-alone novel, Perry is also the author of the critically acclaimed Jane Whitefield series, whose first installment, Vanishing Act, was voted one of the top 100 mysteries of the 20th century.
