How to watch Ted TV series online and from anywhere

How to watch Ted TV show

Ted premieres all eight episodes on Thursday, January 11 on Peacock in the US and Binge in Australia, with a UK release on Sky Max following shortly after. Viewers travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch Ted on their streaming service of choice just as they would back home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, January 11 2024 Stream: Peacock (US) | Binge (AU) Time: 10am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AEST Use ExpressVPN to unblock Peacock from anywhere

Ted TV show preview

US comedy powerhouse Seth MacFarlane is back, this time bringing his lovable, foul mouthed creation, Ted, to the small screen with a brand new prequel series. Known for his particular brand of humor, that’s both painfully crass and endearingly sweet in equal measure, the Family Guy creator has written and directed this 90s set prequel, focusing on the early years of Ted and John (originally played by Mark Wahlberg in the theatrical outings).

The films explored the relationship between John, a Bostonian every man, and his teddy bear, wished to life when John was a child, now jaded, vulgar and downright indecent. The first film saw John considering a choice between life with Ted and a romantic relationship with girlfriend Lori, while the second saw Ted, now married, fight for his right to be a parent.

The Ted TV show promises to focus on the duo’s adolescent years. Taking inspiration from old family sitcoms, John’s family, Scott Grimes (The Orville) and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), are never too far away. Also in the cast are Giorgia Whigham (Scream) as Blaire and Seth MacFarlane himself, once again providing the motion capture and voice for Ted.

If this sounds like the comedy for you then read on as we explain how to watch Ted online and from anywhere.

How to watch Ted in the US

Ted is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. All eight episodes will be available to watch online from Thursday, January 11 to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $11.99 per month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 17% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Ted from anywhere

For those of you who are away from home when Ted airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Ted from anywhere:

How to watch Ted around the world

How to watch Ted TV show in the UK

Ted will air on Sky Max in the UK. There's no word yet on an exact release date or airing pattern, although Sky are promising early 2024 so UK viewers shouldn't have to wait too long. Sky subscribers will also be able to stream Ted on the go with their mobile devices through the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

How to watch watch Ted in Australia

Ted will be available to watch on Binge in Australia, with the whole eight episode series dropping on Thursday, January 11. Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial ($25 a month after), the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack lets you watch Ted.

Can I watch Ted in Canada?

Canadians are out of luck with nothing confirmed at present for Ted.

US citizens traveling in Canada can use a VPN to watch Ted on Peacock as you would back home.

Ted TV show: What you need to know

Ted TV show trailer

Ted TV show episode guide

Episode 1: “Just Say Yes (Part 1)”: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 2: “Just Say Yes (Part 2): Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 3: “My Two Dads”: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 4: “Ejectile Dysfunction”: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 5: “Subways, Bicycles and Automobiles”: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 6: “Desperately Seeking Susan”: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 7: “Lound Night”: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Episode 8: “He’s Gotta Have It”: Thursday, January 11

What can we expect from Ted? The official synopsis reads: "It's 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship"

Who is in the cast of Ted? Seth MacFarlane as Ted (voice and motion-capture)

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire

Are there other installments of Ted? The Ted TV series serves as a prequel to the previous films, Ted and Ted 2. The films focused on an adult John Bennet, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg and his adventures with the titular foul mouthed teddy bear (voiced in all installments by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane). MacFarlane also wrote and directed the films and returns to those duties for the series.