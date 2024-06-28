How to watch Switzerland vs Italy live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Switzerland vs Italy live stream provides as intriguing a match up as you're likely to get to kick off the last 16 matches at Euro 2024. The neigbors met in the group stage three years ago – a customary win for the Azzurri – but this knockout game could be anyone's.

The Swiss have a legendarily poor record in knockout soccer – since 1938, the Nati have won just once in post-group stage matches, a penalty shootout defeat of favorites France at Euro 2020. They were an injury-time equalizer away from topping Group A after Dan Ndoye gave Murat Yakin's side the lead and have looked impressive, especially with captain Granit Xhaka continuing his form after a stellar Bayer Leverkusen season.

Italy didn't know it at the time, but without Mattia Zaccagni's superb equalizer with the last kick of the game against Croatia, the defending champions would be out. It's been a nervy tournament for the Azzurri but their excellent record against Switzerland – unbeaten in 11 games dating back to 1993 – may yet spark Luciano Spalletti's side into life.

Switzerland vs Italy Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 29

Saturday, June 29 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

You can watch Switzerland vs Italy for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Switzerland vs Italy free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Switzerland vs Italy for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Switzerland vs Italy live stream in the US

The Switzerland vs Italy live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the knockout stages of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $40 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Switzerland vs Italy broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

What time does Switzerland vs Italy start? Switzerland vs Italy starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Here are the Switzerland vs Italy kickoff times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

UK – 5pm BST

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Sunday, June 30)

Australia – 2am AEST (Sunday, June 30)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Sunday, June 30)

