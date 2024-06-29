How to watch Spain vs Georgia live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Spain vs Georgia live stream sees the surprise package of Euro 2024 taking on one of the favorites for the title in what should be an entertaining last-16 clash at the Cologne Stadium on Sunday.

With five goals scored, none conceded and having won all three group games at a canter, it’s been an imperious start from Spain at Euro 2024. La Roja have been hugely entertaining. Luis de la Fuente has a wealth of talent at his disposal and there are signs that this squad is capable of emulating the great sides of 2008 and 2012 that won back-to-back European Championships.

Few would have predicted that Georgia would reach the knockout stages but the Crusaders are fully deserving of their place in the last 16. Playing an exciting brand of attacking football, they swept aside a heavily-changed Portugal team in a must-win encounter, and have attracted admirers from around the world. So don't miss the Spain vs Georgia live stream to see if they can upset the odds once again.

Spain vs Georgia Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 30

Sunday, June 30 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITV1 and ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use Proton VPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Spain vs Georgia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Spain vs Georgia for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTÉ – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Spain vs Georgia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Spain vs Georgia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Spain vs Georgia stream

How to watch Spain vs Georgia live stream in the US

The Spain vs Georgia live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the knockout stages of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $40 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Spain vs Georgia broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Spain vs Georgia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Spain vs Georgia start? Spain vs Georgia starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Here are the Spain vs Georgia kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (Monday, July 1)

Singapore – 3am SGT (Monday, July 1)

Australia – 5am AEST (Monday, July 1)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (Monday, July 1)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).