How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream T20 World Cup 2024 final

Looking to watch South Africa vs India at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024? You're in the right place. We have full broadcast and live stream details just below.

Remember, if you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere.

South Africa vs India T20 live stream: preview

After a month of fantastic cricket, it’s time for South Africa vs India in the T20 World Cup final. Both have made it to this stage without losing a game and will now battle it out for the trophy.

These teams won their semi-finals in impressive style. The Proteas blew away Afghanistan, winning by nine wickets. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue thrashed England, claiming a 68-run victory.

Quinton de Kock might be the star with the bat, but South Africa have players contributing up and down the order. It was Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram who stayed in to see them home in the semi-final. India have plenty of batting talent, of course, but their bowling has also been exceptional too. The skills of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have been too much for many who have faced them over the last few weeks.

These have been the best two teams in the tournament, so it is probably right that they will face each other in the final. It should be a cracker. Read on to find out how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 final live stream wherever you are, including options to watch South Africa vs India for FREE in India.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream for free

Cricket fans in India can watch South Africa vs India for FREE on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is also be free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

If you're abroad during the tournament, however, and you don't want to pay for coverage you can get for free at home, there is another option – you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch South Africa vs India from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch T20 World Cup final 2024 live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all. There's also an all-important no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global South Africa vs India live streams

How to watch South Africa vs India live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. You can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream for FREE in India

The T20 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app. It's important to note, however, that the free option is only available on mobile devices, so if you want to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream on a bigger screen, you'll need to fork out for a Disney Star subscription. Indian residents traveling overseas who want to watch their usual Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch South Africa vs India for FREE in Pakistan

You can watch T20 World Cup 2024 games, including South Africa vs India, on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup final coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream South Africa vs India in Australia

Cricket fans down under can keep up with all the action in a new place – Prime Video. The Amazon service is the place to watch every match from the T20 World Cup 2024, including South Africa vs India. Even better, members can access the games at no extra cost to their usual subscription. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Away from Australia but don't want to miss out? Use NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch South Africa vs India live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has been the go-to place to watch live cricket in the UK for the last two decades. Every match of the T20 World Cup 2024, including South Africa vs India, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles and various other streaming devices. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now(formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in New Zealand