How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 — live stream and schedule

Looking to watch T20 World Cup 2024? You're in the right place. Below is all the cricket broadcast live stream information for the tournament worldwide, as well as a T20 World Cup 2024 schedule.

If you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, wherever you are, just below – including options to watch for free.

T20 World Cup 2024: preview

It might seem like it was just a moment ago that we were enjoying an ICC Cricket World Cup, but there is another taking place through June. This tournament will decide the best men’s T20 team on the planet. With some of the superstars of the game on show, it should be very exciting indeed.

The USA and West Indies are co-hosting the tournament. There are 20 teams taking part in total, an expansion from 16 in 2022. They are split into four groups of five teams, with the top two in each progressing to the Super 8 round. We are going to see some new faces at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, too. Not only are the USA competing for the first time as the co-hosts, but Canada and Uganda have also qualified to make their debuts.

England are the current holders. Jos Buttler’s side were terrible in the 50-over tournament last year, and will want to prove once again that they are the dominant force in white ball cricket. As ever, Australia and India remain a threat, and watch out for New Zealand and South Africa, too. On home soil, the West Indies could also make an impact.

In this article we explain how to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream online from wherever you are, including options to watch for FREE in India.

Watch T20 World Cup for free in India

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for FREE on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is also be free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

If you're abroad during the tournament, however, and you don't want to pay for coverage you can get for free at home, there is another option – you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch T20 World Cup from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere:

Global T20 World Cup 2024 live streams

How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. You can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2024: live stream every game for FREE in India

The T20 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app. It's important to note, however, that the free option is only available on mobile devices, so if you want to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream on a bigger screen, you'll need to fork out for a Disney Star subscription. Indian residents traveling overseas who want to watch their usual Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 Cricket World Cup for FREE in Pakistan

You can watch T20 World Cup 2024 games on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream T20 World Cup 2024 in Australia

Cricket fans down under can keep up with all the action in a new place – Prime Video. The Amazon service is the place to watch every match from the T20 World Cup 2024. Even better, members can access the games at no extra cost to their usual subscription. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Away from Australia but don't want to miss out? Use NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch T20 World Cup live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has been the go-to place to watch live cricket in the UK for the last two decades. Every match of the T20 World Cup 2024 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles and various other streaming devices. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now(formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the T20 action with a Sky Sport Now pass, which costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 a month or $449.99 a year.

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule and games

This is the T20 World Cup 2024 schedule:

Group Stage

Saturday, June 1

United States vs Canada (Dallas)

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea (Guyana)

Namibia vs Oman (Barbados)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa (New York)

Afghanistan vs Uganda (Guyana)

England vs Scotland (Barbados)

Netherlands vs Nepal (Dallas)

India vs Ireland (New York)

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda (Guyana)

Australia vs Oman (Barbados)

United States vs Pakistan (Dallas)

Namibia vs Scotland (Barbados)

Canada vs Ireland (New York)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Guyana)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Dallas)

Netherlands vs South Africa (New York)

Australia vs England (Barbados)

West Indies vs Uganda (Guyana)

India vs Pakistan (New York)

Oman vs Scotland (Guyana)

South Africa vs Bangladesh (New York)

Pakistan vs Canada (New York)

Sri Lanka vs Nepal (Florida)

Australia vs Namibia (Antigua)

United States vs India (New York)

West Indies vs New Zealand (Trinidad)

Bangladesh vs Netherlands (St Vincent)

England vs Oman (Antigua)

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea (Trinidad)

United States vs Ireland (Florida)

South Africa vs Nepal (St Vincent)

New Zealand vs Uganda (Trinidad)

India vs Canada (Florida)

Namibia vs England (Antigua)

Australia vs Scotland (St Lucia)

Pakistan vs Ireland (Florida)

Bangladesh vs Nepal (St Vincent)

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (St Lucia)

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea (Trinidad)

West Indies vs Afghanistan (St Lucia)

Super Eight: Wednesday, June 19 - Monday, June 24

Semi-finals: Wednesday, June 26 - Thursday, June 27

Final: Saturday, June 29