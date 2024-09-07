How to watch Sinner vs Fritz: live streams for 2024 US Open men's final

Watch Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz in the 2024 US Open men's final, with the Californian looking to break a 21-year hoodoo at Flushing Meadows. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sinner vs Fritz at the US Open from anywhere in the world with details on global TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

You have to go back all the way to 2003 to find the last American male winner of the US Open, when Andy Roddick sealed his one and only Grand Slam. Now Taylor Fritz has the chance to join great names like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe as home winners of this title. He came through a gruelling five setter against compatriot Frances Tiafoe to get to Sunday's final – can he deliver on his date with destiny?

He'll have to get through the thoroughly impressive world number 1 to do so. Jannik Sinner is the first ever Italian to make this stage and will be confident of adding the major title at New York City to the one he won in Melbourne back in January.

Here's where to watch Sinner vs Fritz and US Open 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Sinner vs Fritz Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Sunday, September 8

Sunday, September 8 Daily start: 2pm ET / 7pm BST Best free streams 9Now (Australia)

(Australia) TVNZ (New Zealand)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Sinner vs Fritz live stream broadcasters

You can watch Sinner vs Fritz a (and all of the key US Open 2024 matches) for free with English-language commentary on TVNZ in New Zealand and on the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

9Now – Australia

TVNZ+ - New Zealand

Use a VPN to watch any Sinner vs Fritz stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual US Open 2024 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in the US

Sinner vs Fritz live streams will be shown on ABC and ESPN in the US.

You can watch ABC free with a TV antenna. Otherwise, if you don't have ABC or ESPN with your cable package, you can subscribe to the ESPN Plus streaming service or use a cable replacement service. DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Fubo are all good options.

How to watch Sinner vs Fritz live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the 2024 US Open and the Sinner vs Fritz men's final. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you can use the PAYG Now Sports streaming service.

Official US Open broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Sinner vs Fritz live streams▼ The US Open broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSports. Residents of the following African countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Olympics 2024 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (incl. Somaliland), South Sudan, Sudan.

Americas

Click to see more Sinner vs Fritz live streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast the US Open 2024. If you don't have cable, you can try TSN Plus streaming service from only $8 a month. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The US Open broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos

Europe

Click to see more Sinner vs Fritz live streams▼ The US Open broadcast rights for Europe come courtesy of Eurosport. Residents of the following countries can watch US Open 2024 live streams via Eurosport: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Tyroll, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan Austria JOYN in Austria will stream coverage of the 2024 US Open. Germany Sky Sport in Germany will broadcast coverage of the 2024 US Open. Italy, San Marino and Vatican City Viewers in Italy can watch the 2024 US Open on Super Tennis. Spain Movistar Plus in Spain will broadcast coverage of the 2024 US Open.

Asia

Click to see more Sinner vs Fritz live streams▼ China State media division CCTV will show coverage of the 2024 US Open. Hong Kong Public broadcaster PCCW will show coverage of the 2024 US Open. India The 2024 US Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Japan WOWOW has the rights to show US Open live streams in Japan. Pakistan The 2024 US Open will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Mongolia, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau SPOTV has the broadcast rights for the 2024 US Open. South Korea You can also watch the 2024 US Open on CJ ENM in South Korea.

Oceania

Click to see more Sinner vs Fritz live streams▼ Australia Nine Network will have some coverage of the US Open. Viewers can watch live streams for free on 9Now. Paid subscription service, Stan will provide more comprehensive coverage of the 2024 US Open. New Zealand TVNZ will provide FREE coverage of the 2024 US Open.

Middle East

Click to see more Sinner vs Fritz live streams▼ BeIN Sports MENA is the primary US Open broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the 2024 US Open live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

Can I watch US Open men's final for free? Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in Australia and New Zealand have free US Open coverage through Channel 9 and 9Now (Australia) and TVNZ and TVNZ Plus (New Zealand). And if you're in the US and have access to ABC, then you can watch there, too. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 US Open free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Sinner vs Fritz at the 2024 US Open? The 2024 US Open final between Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz takes place on Sunday, September 8. The start time is scheduled for 2pm local time, which is 11am PT, 7pm BST and 4am AEST (Mon).

Can I watch Sinner vs Fritz at the US Open 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all US Open matches on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@USopen) and Facebook (US Open Tennis Championships).