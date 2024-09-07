How to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula: US Open 2024 women's final live streams

How-to
By
published

Sabalenka vs Pegula broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Jessica Pegula celebrates a win at the 2024 US Open, with her arms in the air, and wearing a blue dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Robert Prange)
Jump to:

Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula in the 2024 US Open women's final as the New York state native tries to channel the partisan crowd to win her maiden Grand Slam. Below we have all the information on how to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula at the US Open from anywhere in the world with details on global TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

In a women's game that tends to favor youth, Pegula's story is one of grit, determination and staying power. The 30-year-old may have been forgiven for thinking her best days were behind her, but she's scaled the rankings and now reached her first Slam final in her own backyard. Beating Iga Świątek in the quarters gave her the belief she could go all the way, and now she faces a date with destiny.

Standing over the net from her will be the brilliant Belarusian. Having won the Australian Open at the start of the year in such a dominant manner, one could almost argue that Sabalenka's 2024 season has disappointed, having failed at the French and Wimbledon. Taking her first US Open title would put that notion to bed. She's already crushed Pegula's compatriot Emma Navarro in the semis and will be eager to repeat the feat on Saturday.

Here's where to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula and US Open 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Sabalenka vs Pegula Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Dates: Saturday, September 7
  • Daily start: 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Sabalenka vs Pegula live stream broadcasters

You can watch Sabalenka vs Pegula (and all of the key US Open 2024 matches) for free with English-language commentary on TVNZ in New Zealand and on the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

Use a VPN to watch any Sabalenka vs Pegula stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual US Open 2024 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula live streams in the US

Sabalenka vs Pegula live streams will be shown on ESPN in the US. 

Both linear ESPN and online streaming service ESPN Plus will be showing the US Open final, meaning you have plenty of options for how to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula.

If you don't have cable or your plan doesn't include ESPN, then live TV streaming services including DirecTV StreamSling Orange and Fubo.

Or there's the network's dedicated streaming service ESPN Plus. It currently costs from $10.99 per month (soon to increase in October), though many choose to subscribe via the Disney Plus Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus and Hulu for a reduced price.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the US Open 2024 in Europe, in the UK it's Sky Sports that holds the rights. 

That means you'll be able to watch Sabalenka vs Pegula via Sky's online platform or its premium live TV channels. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22 a month to add those channels. 

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14 per month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99. 

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with US Open 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official US Open broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch US Open women's final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in Australia and New Zealand have free US Open coverage through Channel 9 and 9Now (Australia) and TVNZ and TVNZ Plus (New Zealand).

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 US Open free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Sabalenka vs Pegula at the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 US Open final between Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula takes place on Saturday, September 7.

The start time is scheduled for 4pm local time, which is 1pm PT, 9pm BST and 6am AEST (Sun).

Can I watch Sabalenka vs Pegula at the US Open 2024 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all US Open matches on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@USopen) and Facebook (US Open Tennis Championships).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.