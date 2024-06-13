Germany vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 opener from anywhere
Like a bratwurst faced with a kilt and razor-sharp sgian-dubh, both Germany and Scotland have cause to fear Friday's Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opener at Bayern Munich’s Fußball Arena. Talent isn’t the problem for the tournament hosts, who can count Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sané among their ranks, but a growing rift with the supporters.
Uncharacteristically poor showings at recent tournaments have invited public criticism, which has become so extreme in some quarters that it was left to Julian Nagelsmann and Joshua Kimmich to denounce an overtly racist survey about the makeup of the team that was being circulated by the national broadcaster ARD just last week. Lose their opening fixture and, ridiculous as they are, those voices will only grow louder.
Steve Clarke has turned Scotland – for so long a footballing punchline – into a solid unit, one that bested Spain in qualifying. Scott McTominay in particular has become the team’s talisman, and they now have the experience of the last Euros, in which they played with too much emotion, to draw upon too.
Here's where to watch Germany vs Scotland live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Germany vs Scotland Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Friday, June 14
- Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST
Best free stream
- ITVX (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Germany vs Scotland live stream broadcasters
You can watch Germany vs Scotland for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and TVNZ in New Zealand.
Other, non-English language Germany vs Scotland free streams for the tournament can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Germany vs Scotland for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Germany vs Scotland stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Germany vs Scotland live stream in the US
The Germany vs Scotland live stream is on Fox in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also six group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and ViX.
FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $40 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $75 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Germany vs Scotland broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Germany vs Scotland for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 9pm CEST local time (Germany) on Friday, June 14, 2024.
Here are the Germany vs Scotland kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT
- UK – 8pm BST
- Mexico – 1pm CST
- Brazil – 4pm BRT
- Central Europe – 9pm CET
- South Africa – 9pm SAST
- India – 12.30am IST
- Singapore – 3am SGT
- Australia – 5am AEST
- New Zealand – 7am NZST
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
