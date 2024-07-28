How to watch Futurama season 12 online: stream all-new episodes from anywhere

How to watch Futurama season 12 online

Futurama season 12 will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu, where subscriptions start from $7.99 a month after the 30-day free trial period. Internationally, in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia, new episodes will be available on Disney Plus via the Star hub and available on the same day as their US release. Take a look at the official Futurama season 12 trailer and the season 12 episode guide as well as all the details on how to watch Futurama season 12 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date and time: Monday, July 29 at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: weekly at the same time US stream: watch on Hulu with the $12.99 Disney Plus bundle Rest of the World: Disney Plus (UK, CAN, AUS)

Futurama season 12 preview

OK, so they announced Futurama was coming back and we all exhaled. And then held our breath once more to see what they might have done to the show over the 10-year wait for news. And then we got season 11, exhaled once more and rejoiced. They had barely touched it. It was like Bender, Fry and the Planet Express team had been cryogenically frozen and then thawed with no noticeable side effects.

In fact, if anything, towards the end of season 11 the show was getting into prime Futurama territory and this season continues that momentum. Is that too good to believe? Possibly, the cliffhanger left us questioning whether the Futurama world was real at all (put your hand down at the back, of course it is).

Expect season 12 to feature more A.I. weirdness, Fry and Leela taking their romance to a different level, more comically inept inventions from Farnsworth and a "world of steaming, brown coffee" being quaffed by primates. Did I mention birthday games for an 8-year-old being played to the death? Well, that's here too.

Settle in for more hilarious sci-fi misadventures, as we explain below how to watch Futurama season 12 online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Futurama season 12 online for FREE in the US

Futurama season 12 will debut on Monday, July 29 exclusively on Hulu in the US. It will comprise 10 episodes, with one airing each week at 12pm PT / 3am ET, Simply sign-up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan to watch Futurama season 12. Memberships start at $7.99 a month after your 30-day free trial – available to new subscribers – and you can cancel at any time. For those wanting value for money, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just a few dollars more. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $14.99 per month – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Abbott Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Futurama season 12 online from anywhere else in the world

Futurama season 12 will be heading to Disney Plus outside of the US, with new episodes available weekly from Monday, July 29 in territories like Canada, the UK, and Australia. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Futurama season 12 using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Futurama season 12, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month.

Futurama season 12, episode guide

S12.E1 The One Amigo - After Bender sells an NFT representing the "Concept of Bender," he feels lost and returns to his ancestral village in Mexico to rediscover himself - Mon, Jul 29, 2024

- After Bender sells an NFT representing the "Concept of Bender," he feels lost and returns to his ancestral village in Mexico to rediscover himself - Mon, Jul 29, 2024 S12.E2 Quids Game - Bizarre aliens force the crew to reenact all the classic children's games Fry played at his 8th birthday party, except this time, they are played to the death - Mon, Aug 5, 2024

- Bizarre aliens force the crew to reenact all the classic children's games Fry played at his 8th birthday party, except this time, they are played to the death - Mon, Aug 5, 2024 S12.E3 The Temp - A mysterious temp worker takes over Fry's job, as well as his entire life - Mon, Aug 12, 2024

- A mysterious temp worker takes over Fry's job, as well as his entire life - Mon, Aug 12, 2024 S12.E4 Beauty and the Bug - Bender becomes a matador in the sport of "Bug Fighting" - Mon, Aug 19, 2024

- Bender becomes a matador in the sport of "Bug Fighting" - Mon, Aug 19, 2024 S12.E5 One Is Silicon and the Other Gold - Leela becomes friends with a jealous chatbot - Mon, Aug 26, 2024

- Leela becomes friends with a jealous chatbot - Mon, Aug 26, 2024 S12.E6 Attack of the Clothes - The Professor's fast-fashion clothes are a smash hit, but an environmental disaster - Mon, Sep 2, 2024

- The Professor's fast-fashion clothes are a smash hit, but an environmental disaster - Mon, Sep 2, 2024 S12.E7 Planet Espresso - Mon, Sep 9, 2024

- Mon, Sep 9, 2024 S12.E8 Cuteness Overlord - Mon, Sep 16, 2024

- Mon, Sep 16, 2024 S12.E9 The Futurama Mystery Liberry - Mon, Sep 23, 2024

- Mon, Sep 23, 2024 S12.E10 Otherwise - Mon, Sep 30, 2024

Futurama season 12 trailer

Futurama | Official Trailer - Season 12 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

