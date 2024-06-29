How to watch England vs Slovakia live stream: Euro 2024 for free

England ended up topping Group C, but you won't find many people who found any of their performances particularly convincing. Gareth Southgate still hasn't found a starting XI that feels balanced, although Kobbie Mainoo's second-half performance in the last game against Slovenia should certainly have given the England boss cause to consider starting the 19-year-old in his midfield.

Slovakia were part of a Group E that finished with all four teams on four points – a first for the European Championships – which meant they advanced to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. Slovakia have never beaten England before, with their best result coming in a goalless draw during the group stage of Euro 2016 in France. Can they make history here on Sunday?

Here's where to watch England vs Slovakia live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

England vs Slovakia Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 30

Sunday, June 30 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream ITV1 and ITVX (U.K.)

FREE England vs Slovakia live stream broadcasters

You can watch England vs Slovakia for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTÉ – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language England vs Slovakia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access England vs Slovakia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch England vs Slovakia live stream in the US

The England vs Slovakia live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the knockout stages of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $40 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official England vs Slovakia broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch England vs Slovakia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does England vs Slovakia start? England vs Slovakia starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 30. Here are the England vs Slovakia times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

UK – 5pm BST

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30 pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Monday, July 1)

Australia – 2am AEST (Monday, July 1)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Monday, July 1)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).