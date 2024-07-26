How to watch Beach Volleyball at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Beach volleyball broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Team USA Olympic Beach Volleyball star, Sara Hughes, dives for the ball ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images /Handout)
Watch Beach Volleyball at Olympics 2024 as a new look Team USA look to retain the nation's gold. Below we have all the information on how to watch beach volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Team USA won a sixth Olympic gold in the women's beach volleyball in Tokyo, but the winning pair of April Ross and Alix Klineman are absent from the team headed to Paris. The recently reformed partnership of Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes are serious contenders, though, having won the World Championship last year.

Over on the men's side, underdog 2020 gold medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, of Norway, will be looking for another shot at glory while current World Champs Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of Czechia will be looking to add Olympic gold to their trophy cabinet.

Here's where to watch Beach Volleyball and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Beach Volleyball at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 10
  • Daily start: 3am ET / 8am BST
  • Finals dates: August 9 and 10

Best free streams

FREE Beach Volleyball Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Beach Volleyball at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Beach Volleyball.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Beach Volleyball for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Beach Volleyball Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Beach Volleyball live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Beach Volleyball Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There is, however, a deal on at the moment. Viewers can sign up for £3.99 per month for the rest of the year if they subscribe before 11 August.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Beach Volleyball broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include [event name] free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Beach Volleyball at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball takes place between Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 10. Start times are at approximately 9am local time each day.

The 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball medal days and finals are on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

