How to watch Albania vs Spain live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Albania vs Spain broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Nico Williams of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Spain and Italy ahead of Albania vs Spain
(Image credit: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Albania vs Spain Live Stream Quick Guide

  • Date: Monday, June 24
  • Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Nobody gave Albania the faintest glimmer of hope when they were drawn into the Group of Death, but against improbable odds Sylvinho’s men could yet make the knockouts. It’s unfortunate, however, that their final group game is against Spain, who have been outstanding so far.

La Roja would have racked up cricket scores against both Croatia and Italy if their finishing had been a little more clinical, and as such Luis de la Fuente might see this as a convenient opportunity for shooting practice. As of yet, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal have done everything but hit the back of the net, and scratching that particular itch might just bust open the floodgates.

For Albania, the hope is that Spain put their feet up now they’ve already punched their ticket to the knockouts, although de la Fuente doesn’t seem the type to ease off. Attack has been the best form of defence for the Red and Blacks, but going for broke would leave them seriously vulnerable to Spain's attacking riches. 

Here's where to watch Albania vs Spain live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. 

FREE Albania vs Spain live stream broadcasters

You can watch Albania vs Spain for free with English language commentary on BBC iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Albania vs Spain free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Albania vs Spain for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Albania vs Spain stream

How to watch Albania vs Spain live stream in the US

The Albania vs Spain live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also six group stage games that are exclusive to FuboTV and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Official Albania vs Spain broadcasters by region

Americas

  • Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

  • Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

  • India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

  • South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

  • China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

  • Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

  • Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

  • Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

  • Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Albania vs Spain for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start?

The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Monday, June 24 2024.

Here are the Albania vs Spain kickoff times around the world:

  • USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT
  • UK – 8pm BST
  • Mexico – 1pm CST
  • Brazil – 4pm BRT
  • Central Europe – 9pm CET
  • South Africa – 9pm SAST
  • India – 12.30am IST
  • Singapore – 3am SGT
  • Australia – 5am AEST
  • New Zealand – 7am NZST

Can I watch the match on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).

