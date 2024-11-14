Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

Ecuador vs Bolivia broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Carmelo Algarañaz of Bolivia shields the ball from Carlos Harvey of Panama in a Copa America 2024 match
(Image credit: Rich Storry/Getty Images)
The Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream sees two sides desperate for a win to stay in the hunt for, at worst, an intercontinental play-off spot for the 2026 World Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ecuador were nothing if not defensively sound during October's international break, recording 0-0 draws against Paraguay and, more impressively, Uruguay to stay fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifying table. Pervis Estupiñán and Piero Hincapié, of Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, are central to such parsimony, with Kevin Rodríguez looking to add to the late winner he struck in the reverse fixture in October 2023.

Bolivia haven't reached a World Cup in three decades and counting, and this qualifying campaign represents la Verde's best chance to end that drought. A run of three successive wins (against Venezuela, Chile and high-flying Colombia) came to a juddering halt last time out with a 6-0 defeat in Argentina, so head coach Óscar Villegas will need to restore some confidence in a largely domestic-based squad. Miguel Terceros, currently playing for Santos in Brazil, is a big hope for the future, aged just 20.

Here's where to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Ecuador vs Bolivia Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Thurs, Nov. 14
  • Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Nov. 15) / 11am AEDT (Nov. 15)

Best free streams

FREE Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia for FREE via SBS On Demand  in Australia. 

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Bolivia for free?

When does Ecuador vs Bolivia kick off?

The Ecuador vs Bolivia game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday, November 14. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Friday, November 15 in the UK and Australia, respectively.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Bolivia on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

