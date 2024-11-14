Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

The Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream sees two sides desperate for a win to stay in the hunt for, at worst, an intercontinental play-off spot for the 2026 World Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ecuador were nothing if not defensively sound during October's international break, recording 0-0 draws against Paraguay and, more impressively, Uruguay to stay fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifying table. Pervis Estupiñán and Piero Hincapié, of Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, are central to such parsimony, with Kevin Rodríguez looking to add to the late winner he struck in the reverse fixture in October 2023.

Bolivia haven't reached a World Cup in three decades and counting, and this qualifying campaign represents la Verde's best chance to end that drought. A run of three successive wins (against Venezuela, Chile and high-flying Colombia) came to a juddering halt last time out with a 6-0 defeat in Argentina, so head coach Óscar Villegas will need to restore some confidence in a largely domestic-based squad. Miguel Terceros, currently playing for Santos in Brazil, is a big hope for the future, aged just 20.

Here's where to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Ecuador vs Bolivia Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Thurs, Nov. 14

Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Nov. 15) / 11am AEDT (Nov. 15) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Sporty TV (NGA)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

SBS On Demand – Australia

Use a VPN to watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Official Ecuador vs Bolivia broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams▼ Sub-Saharan Africa Free-to-air Sporty TV is the main Ecuador vs Bolivia rights holder across Sub-Saharan Africa. You can watch the game on Sporty TV or the StarTimes app in many West African and Southern African nations, including Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Ecuador vs Bolivia game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney Plus. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Ecuador vs Bolivia game in Brazil belong to Canais Globo. USA and Canada Ecuador vs Bolivia will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz. Caribbean SportsMax holds the rights to Ecuador vs Bolivia in many countries in the Caribbean. You can watch the game on SportsMax 2 and the SportsMax app in such countries as Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and US Virgin Islands.

Oceania

Click to see more Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Ecuador vs Bolivia World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS. American Samoa SportsMax 2 and the SportsMax app is the home of Ecuador vs Bolivia in American Samoa. Papua New Guinea Vision+ and the MNC Soccer Channel have the rights to Ecuador vs Bolivia in Papua New Guinea.

Asia

Click to see more Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams▼ China In China you can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream via ZshiBo8. India In India you can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream via FanCode. Indonesia and Timor-Leste Vision+ and MNC Soccer Channel have the rights to Ecuador vs Bolivia in Indonesia and Timor-Leste. Malaysia Astro Grandstand and Astro Go have the rights to Ecuador vs Bolivia in Malaysia.

Middle East

Click to see more Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Ecuador vs Bolivia. You can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Portugal Ecuador vs Bolivia will be broadcast on TV Sports 1 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ have the broadcast rights to Ecuador vs Bolivia in Spain. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia on Megogo Football. United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland Ecuador vs Bolivia will be show on Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Sports Player in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Bolivia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Ecuador vs Bolivia kick off? The Ecuador vs Bolivia game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday, November 14. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Friday, November 15 in the UK and Australia, respectively.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Bolivia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).