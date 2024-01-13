Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL game online and on TV from anywhere, team news

Watch a Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream

Looking for a free Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream? Today's game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's only being shown on Peacock (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's on NFL Game Pass and Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, January 13 Kick-off: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT (Sun) / 12.15pm AEDT (Sun) FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Dolphins vs Chiefs preview

From a position of strength, the Dolphins' late-season slide has dropped them right in it. Not only must they overcome playoff specialists Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but they must do so in the worst possible circumstances – tonight's game stands to be one of the chilliest in NFL history, with temperatures hovering around -20 degrees Celsius, or -9 Fahrenheit.

Dolphins inactives: WR Robbie Chose, QB Skylar Thompson, S Jevon Holland, CB Cam Smith, CB Xavien Howard, OT Kion Smith, TE Tyler Kroft

Chiefs inactives: WR Justyn Ross, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Keith Taylor, DE BJ Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, DT Neil Farrell, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The Dolphins have thrilled at times this season, but they have two resounding weaknesses, which could both be brutally exploited at Arrowhead Stadium today. Going 1-5 against teams that made the playoffs is a pretty bad omen in itself, but they've also lost 10 straight games when the temperature has been below 40 Fahrenheit at kick-off.

The Chiefs, however, haven't fared much better against good teams this season. Kansas City have gone 1-4 against fellow playoff qualifiers, that solitary victory coming against the Dolphins in Munich, and it's fair to say that the reigning champions' Super Bowl hopes are being fuelled almost exclusively by Mahomes' fearsome postseason reputation.

Their Chris Jones-led defense suffocated both Tua Tagovailoa and former fan-favourite Chief Tyreek Hill when they met two months ago, though those painful memories will surely only provide further motivation for the wide receiver on the occasion of his first return to KC.

Follow our guide on how to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Watch Dolphins vs Chiefs for FREE in Australia

The Dolphins vs Chiefs game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which is showing every game of the NFL playoffs live. Kick-off is set for 12.15pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. That means viewers can also fire up a free Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Dolphins vs Chiefs and all other playoff games will also be shown live on ESPN and Kayo Sports. While ESPN is available via a Foxtel subscription, Kayo Sports is an ideal option if you don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. But why pay if you can tune in for free? Well, Kayo Sports is really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. It lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, PGA Tour golf, F1... the list goes on! NFL Game Pass is showing every remaining game live too, with a subscription available for AU$28.99 per week or AU$34.99 for the rest of the season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Dolphins vs Chiefs exclusively on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Saturday evening. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus EPL soccer and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Dolphins vs Chiefs, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on CTV and TSN, with live streaming available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax.

Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in the UK