Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL game online and on TV from anywhere

Watch a Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream

You can watch a Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream on Fox in the US. NFL fans in Australia can watch the game on Kayo Sports. In Canada, Cowboys vs Dolphins is being shown on DAZN, TSN and CTV, while viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, December 24 Kick-off: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT (Dec 25) TV channel: Fox Live stream: DAZN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Cowboys vs Dolphins preview

The Cowboys and Dolphins are the two highest-scoring teams in the NFL and both are in contention to win their respective divisions, yet between them they're a dismal 1-6 against opponents that are .500 or better. That solitary victory belongs to Dallas, though Mike McCarthy's men have struggled on the road while Miami are 6-1 at Hard Rock Stadium. Something's got to give today, and it could be spectacular.

The Dolphins are currently two victories clear of the Bills in the AFC East, but their three remaining games are against teams with winning records. Lose all three and they won't even be guaranteed a wildcard spot. Beat the Cowboys, however, and they'll take a huge step toward the playoffs – and gain a valuable psychological boost too.

Tyreek Hill is expected to return after sitting out last weekend's clash against the Jets with an ankle injury, not that it told. The Dolphins were outstanding in all areas of the game, with Jaylen Waddle shining brightest in the 30-0 blowout.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, followed the heroic showing against the Eagles by reverting to type against the Bills, losing 31-10 largely by virtue of surrendering a staggering 266 rushing yards. It makes for great reading for Mike McDaniel, whose men lead the NFL in yards per carry thanks to the efforts of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, who could have a lot of fun out there today.

The matchup between CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Ramsey is another potentially explosive subplot to keep an eye out for, and you can follow our guide on how to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream: watch in the US without cable

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins from outside your country

We've set out how you can livestream Cowboys vs Dolphins in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to livestream Cowboys vs Dolphins from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Kayo Sports for Aussies abroad.

Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can livestream Cowboys vs Dolphins, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Cowboys vs Dolphins on CTV.

Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream in the UK

The Cowboys vs Dolphins game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.25pm GMT on Sunday night. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at NFL Game Pass, which costs £14.99 per week or £49.99 for the rest of the season and shows every out-of-market game live. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to livestream Cowboys vs Dolphins as if you were at home.

Watch a Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream in Australia