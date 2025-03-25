What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 going to be released on Disney+?

"When is episode 5 of your Marvel TV show coming out, Red!?"

Who's ready for more Daredevil: Born Again? If you've been engrossed by Marvel's latest TV Original since its March 4 debut, I'm certain you'll be eagerly awaiting its next chapter.

There won't just be one new episode of the Disney+ show this week, either. Thanks to an unusual quirk in Born Again's release schedule, we're getting a double helping of Daredevil, so you'll be able to enjoy episodes 5 and 6 when they're released. Here, then, is when you can stream that double-header in the US, UK, and Australia.

What is the Disney+ release time for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 in the US?

Matt Murdock returns with two episodes this week (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, March 25 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET in the US. That's the same time that the last four episodes have aired on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

As I mentioned earlier, episode 6 will be released alongside this season's fifth entry. So, once the end credits have rolled on episode 5, don't exit Disney+ straight away.

When will Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 air on Disney+ in the UK?

"This city... will soon be able to watch new episodes of Born Again, Daniel" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1's fifth and sixth episodes will launch in the UK on Wednesday, March 26 at 1AM GMT.

It's worth noting that this is the final time that new episodes of this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series will be released at 1AM GMT. The clocks go forward in the UK on Sunday, March 30, which means those on British shores will be eight hours behind the US' Pacific Timezone, rather than seven, in the near future.

Long story short, the final three episodes of Born Again will be released at 2AM GMT on Disney+ UK throughout April.

When can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 on Disney+ in Australia?

Kristen McDuffie will return in Born Again's first season very soon (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Australian viewers can tune into Born Again's next two installments on Wednesday, March 26 at 12PM AEDT.

Like the UK, the clocks will change Down Under soon, but Aussies don't have to worry about any time alteration until Sunday, April 6.

Frank's back! (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

There'll only be three more episodes of this Marvel Phase 5 TV show to enjoy after this week's dual release. Read on to find out when new chapters will make their Disney+ debuts in the US, UK, and Australia:

Episode 1 – out now

Episode 2 – out now

Episode 3 – out now

Episode 4 – out now

Episode 5 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)

Episode 6 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)

Episode 7 – April 1 (US); April 2 (UK and Australia)

Episode 8 – April 8 (US); April 9 (UK and Australia)

Episode 9 – April 15 (US); April 16 (UK and Australia)

