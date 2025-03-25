What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 going to be released on Disney+?

published

Marvel isn't just treating us to one episode of Daredevil: Born Again this week

Frank Castle pinning Matt Murdock against a locker in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4
"When is episode 5 of your Marvel TV show coming out, Red!?" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Who's ready for more Daredevil: Born Again? If you've been engrossed by Marvel's latest TV Original since its March 4 debut, I'm certain you'll be eagerly awaiting its next chapter.

There won't just be one new episode of the Disney+ show this week, either. Thanks to an unusual quirk in Born Again's release schedule, we're getting a double helping of Daredevil, so you'll be able to enjoy episodes 5 and 6 when they're released. Here, then, is when you can stream that double-header in the US, UK, and Australia.

What is the Disney+ release time for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 in the US?

Matt Murdock standing on a rooftop in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Matt Murdock returns with two episodes this week (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, March 25 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET in the US. That's the same time that the last four episodes have aired on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

As I mentioned earlier, episode 6 will be released alongside this season's fifth entry. So, once the end credits have rolled on episode 5, don't exit Disney+ straight away.

When will Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 air on Disney+ in the UK?

Wilson Fisk and Daniel standing at Red Hook in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

"This city... will soon be able to watch new episodes of Born Again, Daniel" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1's fifth and sixth episodes will launch in the UK on Wednesday, March 26 at 1AM GMT.

It's worth noting that this is the final time that new episodes of this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series will be released at 1AM GMT. The clocks go forward in the UK on Sunday, March 30, which means those on British shores will be eight hours behind the US' Pacific Timezone, rather than seven, in the near future.

Long story short, the final three episodes of Born Again will be released at 2AM GMT on Disney+ UK throughout April.

When can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 on Disney+ in Australia?

Kristen McDuffie looking at someone off-camera in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3

Kristen McDuffie will return in Born Again's first season very soon (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Australian viewers can tune into Born Again's next two installments on Wednesday, March 26 at 12PM AEDT.

Like the UK, the clocks will change Down Under soon, but Aussies don't have to worry about any time alteration until Sunday, April 6.

What are the launch dates for new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+?

Frank Castle looking at an off-screen Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4

Frank's back! (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

There'll only be three more episodes of this Marvel Phase 5 TV show to enjoy after this week's dual release. Read on to find out when new chapters will make their Disney+ debuts in the US, UK, and Australia:

  • Episode 1 – out now
  • Episode 2 – out now
  • Episode 3 – out now
  • Episode 4 – out now
  • Episode 5 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 6 – March 25 (US); March 26 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 7 – April 1 (US); April 2 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 8 – April 8 (US); April 9 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 9 – April 15 (US); April 16 (UK and Australia)

Tom Power
Senior Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.

An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.

Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

