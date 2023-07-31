Loki season 2 trailer reveals time is running out for the trickster god – but not for Marvel

Loki season 2's first official trailer has been released – and it appears that Marvel will be able to count on the hit series to give its TV division a much-needed shot in the arm.

The teaser, which you can view below, largely comprises footage that made up the trailer shown exclusively during Marvel's presentation at D23 Expo 2022. And, after Secret Invasion – Marvel's first TV show of 2023 – was trashed by fans and critics alike during its recent six-episode run, the Disney subsidiary will hope that Loki season 2 can get it back on track.

Thankfully, based on its two-minute teaser, it seems Thor's brother will do just that.

As well as its first teaser, Loki's sophomore season received a brief plot synopsis, which elaborates on what we can expect when it returns to Disney Plus on October 6.

"Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority," it reads. "Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Loki season 2 sees Tom Hiddleston return as everyone's favorite trickster god, as he continues to navigate Marvel's multiverse. Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Revonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15, and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes are also returning for the series' next outing.

Jonathan Majors (Creed 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), who appeared in the first season's final episode, is also set to play a supporting role as Victor Timely, a multiversal variant of the MCU's new big bad Kang the Conqueror. Oscar winner Ke Quy Huan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) are also confirmed to appear.

A Timely reminder of what's at stake

Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang in the MCU, is set to stand trial in August (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, the potential success of Loki's second season will partly depend on how audiences react to Majors' large supporting role in the Marvel Phase 5 TV show.

Majors was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) next major villain – i.e. Kang – in late 2020. He's since played Kang in Ant-Man 3 and one of his variants, called He Who Remains, in Loki's season 1 finale.

However, before Majors appears as Victor Timely – another multiversal Kang variant – in Loki season 2, the actor is due to stand trial in August on assault and harassment charges, after being arrested over a domestic incident in March.

If Majors is found guilty of one or more of the charges leveled against him, it could significantly impact Loki season 2's viewership.

There will be fans who are uncomfortable watching Major play a prominent role in the series' next installment, regardless of the trial's outcome. But, if Majors isn't acquitted of the allegations made against him, some MCU fans might protest against his involvement by simply choosing not to tune in. Given that Loki season 1 is Marvel's most popular Disney Plus show to date, that would be a huge blow to a studio that's already dealt with mixed receptions to MCU Phase 4 and Phase 5. Marvel would have to seriously consider Majors' MCU future, if not replace him outright too, if he is found guilty.

The stakes, then, couldn't be higher for Marvel ahead of Loki season 2's launch. If Majors is acquitted, Marvel can breathe a sigh of relief and focus on delivering the second season of one of the best Disney Plus shows around. Any other outcome, regardless of its severity, would be a telling blow to the studio as it looks for another 2023 hit to go alongside Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which finally makes its Disney Plus debut on August 2.

