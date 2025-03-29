Everything new on Disney+ in April 2025: Andor season 2, Doctor Who season 15, Dying for Sex, and more

Daredevil: Born Again, Andor season 2, and Doctor Who season 2 lead this month's Disney+ recommendations

We're one quarter of the way through 2025 (how did that happen, by the way?) and, with March almost in the rearview mirror, it's time to find out what's coming to Disney+ in April.

There's plenty to be excited about, too. Andor season 2 and the latest season of Doctor Who, aka two of the best Disney+ shows, lead a packed April on the TV show front.

Where new Disney+ movies are concerned, it's a little on the light side, but there are still a few films that'll interest you. And, hey, you can always read our best Disney+ movies guide if you're struggling to find a good movie to watch on one of the world's best streaming services.

But, I'm getting ahead of myself. Enjoy the final few episodes of Daredevil: Born Again and more besides, coming to Disney+ before May 1.

April 1

An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution (US only)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 7 (US only)

Lost Treasure of Rome season 2 episodes 1 to 6 (US only)

National Parks: USA season 1 episodes 1 to 5 (US only)

Robogobo season 1 episodes 1 to 24 (US only)

April 2

A Real Pain (UK and Australia)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 7 (UK and Australia)

Gannibal episode 4 (UK and Australia)

Hyper Knife episode 4 (UK and Australia)

Tracker season 2 episode 12 (UK and Australia)

April 3

High Potential season 1 episode 12 (UK and Australia)

The Kardashians season 5 episode 19 (UK and Australia)

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America season 1 episodes 1 to 3 (US only)

April 4

Buried Hearts episode 11 (UK and Australia)

Doctor Odyssey episode 13 (UK and Australia)

Dying for Sex episodes 1 to 8 (UK and Australia)

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 12 (UK and Australia)

Kindergarten: The Musical season 1 episodes 21 to 25 (US only)

Maria: The Outlaw Legend episodes 1 to 6 (UK only)

April 7

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt episodes 5 and 6 (worldwide)

Not Just a Goof (US only)

April 8

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 8 (US only)

April 9

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 8 (UK and Australia)

Gannibal episode 5 (UK and Australia)

Hyper Knife episode 5 (UK and Australia)

Ice Road Rescue season 8 episodes 1 to 10 (UK and Australia)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 3 episodes 27 to 30 (US only)

Tracker season 2 episode 13 (UK and Australia)

April 10

High Potential season 1 episode 13 (UK and Australia)

The Kardashians season 5 episode 20 (UK and Australia)

April 11

The Abyss 4K (US only)

Buried Hearts episode 12 (UK and Australia)

Doctor Odyssey episode 14 (UK and Australia)

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 13 (UK and Australia)

Pets (worldwide)

April 12

Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 (US and Australia)

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection (US only)

To Catch a Smuggler season 8 episodes 1 to 8 (US only)

April 15

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 9 (US only)

April 16

Big City Greens season 4 episodes 13 to 19 (US only)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 9 (UK and Australia)

Gannibal episode 6 (UK and Australia)

Incredible Northern Vets season 1 episodes 1 to 13 (US only)

The Stolen Girl episodes 1 to 5 (UK and Australia)

SuperKitties season 2 episodes 18 to 20 (US only)

Tracker season 2 episode 14 (UK and Australia)

April 18

Doctor Odyssey episode 15 (UK and Australia)

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 14 (UK and Australia)

Light & Magic season 2 episode 1 (worldwide)

April 19

Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 (US and Australia)

April 21

Secrets of the Penguins season 1 episodes 1 to 3 (worldwide)

April 22

ABC News Live Special: Last Lands season 1 episodes 1 to 4 (US only)

Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 (US only)

Guardians of the Galapagos (worldwide)

Sea Lions of the Galapagos (worldwide)

April 23

Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 (UK and Australia)

Gannibal episode 7 (UK and Australia)

Tracker season 2 episode 15 (UK and Australia)

April 24

Vanderpump Villa season 2 episodes 1 to 10 (UK and Australia)

April 25

Doctor Odyssey episode 16 (UK and Australia)

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 15 (UK and Australia)

Jessica Kirson: I’m The Man (UK and Australia

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium (US only)

April 26

Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 (US and Australia)

April 29

Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 (US only)

April 30

Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 (UK and Australia)

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts season 5 episodes 1 to 7 (US only)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 3 episodes 26 to 30 (US only)

Tracker season 2 episode 16 (UK and Australia)

For more Disney+ coverage, read our guides on The Mandalorian season 4, X-Men 97 season 2, Ahsoka season 2, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.