Crunchyroll Manga has rolled out to subscribers in the UK and Australia

It's available as part of the Crunchyroll Ultimate plan, or as a separate add-on

The service includes access to hundreds of titles, including some big hits

Crunchyroll Ultimate subscribers in the UK and Australia just got a major free upgrade as the popular anime streaming service rolls out its manga (Japanese comic book) offering to more English-speaking regions worldwide.

Crunchyroll Manga, which launched in the US in October last year, offers Ultimate members ad-free access to more than 250 localized manga titles from major publishers like J-Novel Club, Square Enix, and Yen Press.

This includes everything from big hits like The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, Bocchi the Rock!, and Bungo Stray Dogs all the way to more niche picks such as the hilariously wordily titled Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside or My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!.

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Crunchyroll Ultimate costs $17.99 / £9.99 a month (we're waiting for confirmation on which Australia tier it'll be included in). Crunchryoll Manga is also available as a separate add-on for those subscribed to the cheaper Fan or Mega Fan tiers.

An exciting lineup

There's plenty of good stuff in the lineup to justify that cost, and I'm particularly excited about reading through the two volumes of Re:Zero — Starting Life in Another World available on the service, having greatly enjoyed the most recent seasons of the anime adaptation.

There are some noticeable omissions — for example, it's a bit odd not to see Black Butler on offer, given that Crunchyroll has the global license for the anime adaptation. But the service promises that more titles are on the way soon.

It's accessible as a standalone mobile app via the Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS, or in your web browser with a dedicated tab on the Crunchyroll website. Key features include the ability to read offline and browse both personalized reading lists and curated manga recommendations.

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